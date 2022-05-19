ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man charged in Manhattan subway groping incident: NYPD

By AJ Jondonero
 4 days ago

TRIBECA, Manhattan (PIX11) — Police charged a man with molesting a woman aboard a subway train in Manhattan, officials said on Wednesday.

The 36-year-old victim was inside a moving southbound No. 3 train when the suspect kissed her near her mouth and ear at around 1 p.m. on April 29, police said. He then touched her inner thigh and groped her body over her clothes without her consent, police said. The suspect fled upon arriving at the Park Place subway station.

An investigation led to the arrest of Stefano Boyce, 56, who was charged with forcible touching and sexual abuse, according to authorities.

PIX11

PIX11

