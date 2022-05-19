Queen City designated ‘Certified Welcoming’ for its immigrant inclusion programs

CHARLOTTE — The city of Charlotte is receiving national recognition for its work with immigrants.

The nonprofit Welcoming America has designated Charlotte as “Certified Welcoming.” The group honors cities and counties that have created policies and programs that show a commitment to immigrant inclusion.

Charlotte is the first city in the southeast to earn the title.

The Queen City landed the title for its improved language access policies, workforce development opportunities for immigrants and strengthened connections with community groups.

“I would love for folks who live in Charlotte to really feel a sense of pride about what their city has done, and what so many community leaders and residents have done to really make Charlotte a place where everyone can feel like they belong,” said executive director Rachel Perić.

According to the latest census, 17.2% of Charlotte residents were born in another country. The city said 16.4% of businesses in Mecklenburg County are owned by immigrants.

