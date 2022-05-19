Five people wounded in shooting near Temple University

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A quadruple stabbing in Philadelphia’s Nicetown section has left four men injured, police say. The incident occurred on the 4200 block of Clarissa Street just before 5 p.m. A 22-year-old man was stabbed three times – once in left arm, back, and chest, police say. A 26-year-old man was stabbed in the left side of his chest and his head. Police say a 26-year-old man was stabbed in his arm and the right side of his chest. The last victim, a 36-year-old man, was stabbed once in his left side, according to police. All of the men were placed in stable condition at a local hospital. Police say they made an arrest and a weapon was recovered.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO