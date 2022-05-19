ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Five people wounded in shooting near Temple University

 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

A shooting near Philadelphia’s Temple University wounded five people on Wednesday — two in extremely critical condition. A suspect was caught with...

whyy.org

CBS Philly

North Philadelphia Residents Question Their Safety After 5 People Injured, More Than 20 Shots Fired Near Temple University: ‘It’s Dangerous Out Here’

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Philadelphia police continue to investigate a shooting that injured five people near the campus of Temple University. Police say one of the victims was shot 14 times. Two of the victims are expected to recover from their injuries and the other three are fighting for their lives at the hospital. Eyewitness News reporter Madeleine Wright spoke to neighbors about the violence on their street. Bruno Paris had just left his North Philadelphia apartment to run some errands when he noticed his windows and windshield were shattered. “It’s not pleasant, that’s for sure,” Paris said. “I didn’t know what happened. I thought...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
