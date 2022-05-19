Book Fest 2022

Waking up to a warm and humid Sunday morning. Humidity holds out into the afternoon, leading to a chance of rain showers and thunderstorms as a cold front slowly moves in. Instability is likely greater in the eastern Twin Tiers, including Bradford County. This means damaging wind gusts up to 60 miles per hour and hail are possible in that area. Highs will generally reach near the mid 80’s, but the humidity will make conditions feel warmer. Overnight, drying out and much cooler as the cold front moves out of the region. Lows near the mid 40’s.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 1 DAY AGO