SD Legislative Committee Hears Corrections Report

Last week, a delegation from the Nebraska Farm Bureau visited Washington D.C. to meet with congressional delegates and staff, as well as other government officials. Nebraska Farm Bureau president, Mark McHargue says the delegation met with Environmental Protection Agency officials to discuss the Waters of the United States and pesticide labeling.
Despite gas prices over four fifty a gallon nationally, surveys continue to show people planning to travel in large numbers this summer. South Dakota Tourism Department Secretary Jim Hagen says they update their marketing almost continually…. Hagen says they are working with tourism operators to help them devise deals...
Comments / 0