Man seeks help after being shot, gets shot again by family member

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Dyersburg man is recovering after being shot by his uncle when seeking help from a previous shooting on Sunday, police say.

According to Dyersburg Police, officers were investigating a shots fired call around midnight near Upper Finely Road when they received another call regarding a person shot while attempting to break into a home on Melton.

When officers arrived, a man told them he accidentally shot his 33-year-old nephew. According to police, the man said he was awakened by someone trying to break in and fired one shot at the victim.

Police said the man did not know the victim was a family member at the time.

Police later discovered the victim was shot earlier near Upper Finely Road and went to his uncle’s house to seek help.

No charges were filed against the uncle of the victim.

The initial shooting is still under investigation.

