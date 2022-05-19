ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Science

SARS-CoV-2 transmission and impacts of unvaccinated-only screening in populations of mixed vaccination status

By Kate M. Bubar
Nature.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleScreening programs that test only the unvaccinated population have been proposed and implemented to mitigate SARS-CoV-2 spread, implicitly assuming that the unvaccinated population drives transmission. To evaluate this premise and quantify the impact of unvaccinated-only screening programs, we introduce a model for SARS-CoV-2 transmission through which we explore a range of...

www.nature.com

Comments / 137

Bend & Snap
5d ago

By reducing rates of transmission from only the unvaccinated population, such policies may be limited by the extent to which transmission is, in fact, driven by the unvaccinated.It never was driven by the unvaxxed. That was a way to pit us against each other and place blame on the fact that the vaxxed are spreading Covid via shedding of the spike protein. PCR and antigen tests are a racket too. They will pick up any genetic material to flag a positive. Vax and testing companies are racking in billions in this scamdemic. This is revealed more and more every day that the vaxxed are now the leaders in excess deaths. Pfizer docs released have revealed life threatening complications from this shot. But we continue to push boosters on the general population and KIDS that have an almost 0% mortality rate. Insanity.

Reply(6)
180
Steve Wilcox
5d ago

it's a pandemic of the vaccinated they are the ones who are actually spreading the variants covid itself is over it's been over for 1.5 years

Reply(13)
104
Ronnie Bei
5d ago

I’m worried more about the vaccinated than the unvaccinated and I’m vaccinated not by choice by force or don’t eat ! What I’m seeing today is the vaccinated getting sick over and over again and the unvaccinated people I know havnt even gotten sick 😷 yet smh can someone please explain this

Reply(9)
82
