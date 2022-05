Mr. Johnnie Delmos Sullens, age 87, of Cleveland, passed away peacefully on Saturday, May 21, 2022. Mr. Sullens was born in Hall County on June 1, 1935, to the late Clarence Britton and Nancy Isabelle Sullens. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his infant daughter Sissy Sullens, son-in-law Ray Cordell, brothers Horace Sullens and Dewitt Sullens, sisters Nancy Barlow, Martha Hudson, Marie Blitchington, and great granddaughter Cierra Duckworth. Mr. Sullens was a loving husband and father. He was endeared by his grandchildren, who called him “Papa,” and his great-grandchildren, who called him “Old Papa.” He was a faithful member of Solid Rock Baptist Church. Mr. Sullens will be greatly missed.

CLEVELAND, GA ・ 8 HOURS AGO