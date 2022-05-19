Stimulus: Payments up to $2,500 available, don’t miss the deadline

New York Attorney General Letitia James and the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) today shut down a predatory debt collection operation that used deceptive and abusive tactics to illegally collect millions of dollars from hundreds of thousands of consumers. The debt collection operation — comprised of several companies including JPL Recovery Solutions — falsely threatened consumers with harsh consequences if they did not pay, inflated the true amount of debts owed, and contacted consumers’ friends, family members, and employers to harass consumers. As a result of today’s action by Attorney General James and CFPB, this debt collection operation, its owners, and managers are required to pay $4 million and are permanently banned from the debt collection industry. This resolves an earlier lawsuit filed against the operation by Attorney General James and CFPB.

