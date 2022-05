Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office and area law enforcement had been looking for a missing motorcyclist since Saturday night. Mark Lank, 53, of Statesboro, was last seen riding his burgundy Heritage, Harley Davidson motorcycle Saturday night, May 21, 2022, around 7 pm. The last reported sighting of Lank was when he became separated from a friend on another motorcycle he was riding with in Brooklet and had not been seen since.

BULLOCH COUNTY, GA ・ 1 DAY AGO