Richmond, IN

Police: Juveniles, 19-year-old steal guns in Richmond burglary

By Izzy Karpinski
 4 days ago

RICHMOND, Ind. — Police arrested two juveniles and a 19-year-old after several firearms were stolen in a residential burglary.

The burglary was reported on Wednesday just before noon at a home in the northwest side of Richmond.

Several firearms were reported stolen in the burglary.

Less than three hours later, police located two juveniles and 19-year-old Kierin Eubanks on NW 13th Street. Officers say once the group was questioned, they located the stolen firearms as well as other stolen items.

Eubanks and the juveniles were arrested for burglary and theft.

