Buffalo, NY

Man charged in Buffalo massacre due in court Thursday

By The Associated Press, Panagiotis Argitis
 4 days ago

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP/ WROC) — The white man accused of slaughtering 10 Black people at a Buffalo supermarket is set to appear in court Thursday after pleading not guilty to felony charges.

Payton Gendron, 18, live-streamed the attack from a helmet camera before surrendering to police outside the grocery store. Shortly before the attack last Saturday, he posted hundreds of pages of writings to online discussion groups where he detailed his plans for the assault and racist motivation.

Buffalo supermarket mass shooting: What we know about the victims

Investigators have been examining those documents, which included a private diary he kept on the chat platform Discord.

At his initial court appearance last week, Gendron’s court-appointed lawyer entered a plea of “not guilty” on his behalf. Authorities will consider the possibility of hate crime and terrorism charges.

Attorney Barry Covert says “we can expect that at any given time now, we will see an indictment. It will be a very comprehensive indictment. They may well be taking their time to make sure it’s comprehensive.”

The massacre at the Tops supermarket was unsettling even in a nation that has become numb to mass shootings. All but two of the 13 of the people shot during the attack were Black. Gendron’s online writings said he planned the assault after becoming infatuated with the white supremacist ideology he encountered online.

The diary said Gendron planned his attack in secret, with no outside help, but Discord confirmed Wednesday that an invitation to access his private writings was sent to a small group of people about 30 minutes before the assault began.

Some of them accepted the invitation. It was unclear how many read what he had written or logged on to view the assault live. It also wasn’t clear whether anyone tried to alert law enforcement.

Buffalo Police Commissioner Joseph Gramaglia has said investigators were working to obtain, verify and review Gendron’s online postings.

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul on Wednesday authorized the state’s attorney general, Letitia James, to investigate social media platforms used by Gendron to determine if they were liable for “providing a platform to plan and promote violence.”

Gov. Hochul signs executive order to combat rise in domestic terrorism

If convicted, the accused shooter could spend life in prison without parole. He’s currently in the custody of the Erie County Sheriff’s Office, on suicide watch.

The hearing is scheduled to take place in court at 9:30 a.m. in Buffalo.

Check back with News 8 WROC as we will continue to update this developing story.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to RochesterFirst.

Hilton man sentenced to 96 months on gun charges

HILTON, N.Y. (WROC) — A Hilton man was sentenced to serve 96 months in prison Monday, after police found weapons and white supremacist, Nazi paraphernalia in his home. Prosecutors say Stephen Reed Pattison, 33, was arrested on a parole absconder warrant from Missouri in 2020. Officers searching his home found two guns, 25 rounds of […]
Rochester man arrested, accused of menacing an officer

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A Rochester man was arrested over the weekend for menacing a police officer. The 28-year-old is accused of breaking windows at a bus station on Cumberland Street around 8:00 p.m. Friday. Police say when officers arrived, he drew a large, fixed-blade knife and threatened them. Officers followed the man towards Joseph […]
Cousins found guilty in Greece kidnapping, burglary

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Two local cousins were found guilty by a jury Monday in connection to a kidnapping incident last year in Greece. According to officials from the Monroe County District Attorney’s office, Dimitri Cash Sr. and Joenathan Cash were convicted on charges of kidnapping, burglary, and robbery for the abduction of Dimitri’s children […]
Parolee pleads guilty in fatal Rochester police chase crash

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The man who led Rochester police on a chase before killing another driver in a crash pleaded guilty to manslaughter and weapons charges Monday. Kendre Preston, 27, was suspected of being involved in several shootings on January 7, when police attempted to pull him over near Wilkins Street and Joseph Avenue. […]
Rochester grocery store shooter sentenced to 25 years to life

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The man found guilty in a murder at a Rochester grocery store was sentenced to 25 years to life in prison Monday. Alexander Laureano, 29, shot and killed Chernet Tiruneh during an attempted robbery at Chappa’s Groceries in 2020. Prosecutors said Laureano held Tiruneh at gunpoint and demanded money, then shot […]
28-year anniversary of Sandra Sollie disappearance

MACEDON, N.Y. (WROC) — Sandra Sollie vanished in Macedon on May 23 of 1994. She was 38 years old, and six months pregnant at the time. Sollie was never found, and her case eventually went cold, but some haven’t given up the search for answers. A private investigator who is working on the case handed […]
Kathy Hochul
Letitia James
Two men recovering from separate overnight shootings

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – The Rochester Police Department says a man was shot overnight Saturday on Selye Terrace near Pierpont Street in Rochester. Upon their arrival they located the victim laying in a front yard at around 2:45 a.m. Officers say the victim had been shot in his upper body. AMR took the victim to […]
Man arrested for murder of Bryson Simpson

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — U.S. Marshals Task Force arrested an 18-year-old man wanted for the murder of 17-year-old Bryson Simpson. Simpson was a high school student at Edison Tech in Rochester. Salahuddin Floyd Jr. was arrested in the area of Dewey Avenue and Winchester Street in Rochester on Thursday. Simpson was killed March 11 on […]
Youngest Buffalo Tops shooting victim remembered at funeral

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (AP) — Roberta Drury, a 32-year-old woman who was the youngest of the ten Black people killed at a Buffalo supermarket, was remembered at her funeral Saturday for her love for family and friends, tenacity “and most of all, that smile that could light up a room.” Robbie, as she was called, grew […]
