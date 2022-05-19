Man charged in Buffalo massacre due in court Thursday

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP/ WROC) — The white man accused of slaughtering 10 Black people at a Buffalo supermarket is set to appear in court Thursday after pleading not guilty to felony charges.

Payton Gendron, 18, live-streamed the attack from a helmet camera before surrendering to police outside the grocery store. Shortly before the attack last Saturday, he posted hundreds of pages of writings to online discussion groups where he detailed his plans for the assault and racist motivation.

Investigators have been examining those documents, which included a private diary he kept on the chat platform Discord.

At his initial court appearance last week, Gendron’s court-appointed lawyer entered a plea of “not guilty” on his behalf. Authorities will consider the possibility of hate crime and terrorism charges.

Attorney Barry Covert says “we can expect that at any given time now, we will see an indictment. It will be a very comprehensive indictment. They may well be taking their time to make sure it’s comprehensive.”

The massacre at the Tops supermarket was unsettling even in a nation that has become numb to mass shootings. All but two of the 13 of the people shot during the attack were Black. Gendron’s online writings said he planned the assault after becoming infatuated with the white supremacist ideology he encountered online.

The diary said Gendron planned his attack in secret, with no outside help, but Discord confirmed Wednesday that an invitation to access his private writings was sent to a small group of people about 30 minutes before the assault began.

Some of them accepted the invitation. It was unclear how many read what he had written or logged on to view the assault live. It also wasn’t clear whether anyone tried to alert law enforcement.

Buffalo Police Commissioner Joseph Gramaglia has said investigators were working to obtain, verify and review Gendron’s online postings.

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul on Wednesday authorized the state’s attorney general, Letitia James, to investigate social media platforms used by Gendron to determine if they were liable for “providing a platform to plan and promote violence.”

If convicted, the accused shooter could spend life in prison without parole. He’s currently in the custody of the Erie County Sheriff’s Office, on suicide watch.

The hearing is scheduled to take place in court at 9:30 a.m. in Buffalo.

