ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wildlife

Citizen surveying suggests positive news for bat populations

By The Newsroom
newschain
newschain
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4AbNHW_0fjM2m5k00

Some of Britain’s bat species are on the increase, according to citizen science surveys, which suggests action to protect the animals is working.

The National Bat Monitoring Programme, led by the Bat Conservation Trust, has found three species – greater and lesser horseshoe bats and common pipistrelles – have seen significant population rises this century.

And Daubenton’s bats, serotine, noctules, soprano pipistrelles and brown long-eared bats were found to have stable populations in the update for 2021.

Conservationists said the findings suggest current rules and conservation action to protect and conserve bats are having success and it is “vitally important” this continues.

Data from four long-term monitoring surveys are used to see how the nocturnal mammals are faring, although one tracking hibernating species had to be suspended in winter 2020/2021 because of the pandemic.

Volunteers surveyed more than 1,200 sites in 2021, to give a new update on how populations were doing for nine out of the 17 bat species found in Great Britain, all of which were stable or increasing.

Data in recent years also suggests an increase in the Natterer’s bat, and a stable trend for whiskered or Brandt’s bat, though these could not be updated this year due to the lack of the hibernation survey.

The report also warns that although serotine bat numbers appear stable, they are not found very often during surveys so it is not clear how their population is faring.

The trends reflect relatively recent changes in populations, compared with 1999 for most species, and conservationists warn that they come after significant historical declines in bat numbers stretching back at least a century before that.

This recovery is not by coincidence but thanks to sustained efforts and it brings us a step closer to achieving our vision of a world richer in wildlife where bats and people thrive together

Kit Stoner, chief executive of the Bat Conservation Trust, said: “These positive results indicate that strong legal protection works, and conservation action to protect and conserve bats is achieving success.

“It is vitally important that this continues. Strong wildlife laws and conservation action are underpinning the recovery of charismatic species such as our wonderful common pipistrelle, after decades of historical decline.

“This means many of us can now enjoy seeing some of these fascinating flying mammals in our parks and green spaces close to where we live.

“This recovery is not by coincidence but thanks to sustained efforts and it brings us a step closer to achieving our vision of a world richer in wildlife where bats and people thrive together.”

Government conservation agency Natural England’s chairman, Tony Juniper, said: “It’s very encouraging to see that bat populations are stabilising and in some cases increasing following years of decline.

“It shows what a positive impact legal protections can have in reversing species decline.

“Through our ambitious plans for nature recovery backed up by legal targets, hopefully we will begin to see many more green shoots like this as we turn the tide on nature’s decline.”

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Puffins survey on Farne Islands checks for signs of climate change impact

A crucial survey of one of Britain’s most beloved seabirds is being carried out to see if its numbers are being affected by climate change. On their hands and knees, National Trust rangers working on the Farne Islands off the Northumberland coast delve into puffin burrows to look for signs that the holes – some up to 3ft deep – are occupied.
ANIMALS
newschain

Hertha Berlin overturn first-leg defeat to beat Hamburg and remain in Bundesliga

Hertha Berlin overturned a first-leg deficit to preserve their Bundesliga status with a 2-1 aggregate win over Hamburg in their promotion/relegation play-off. Captain Dedryck Boyata headed Felix Magath’s visitors level in the tie after just four minutes at Volksparkstadion before Marvin Plattenhardt’s second-half free-kick proved decisive. Defeat for...
SOCCER
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Citizen Science#Great Britain#Bat Species#Serotine Bat#Conservationists
The Independent

US threatens military action if China sets up Solomon Islands base: ‘Would very naturally respond’

A top US official in the Pacific has warned that America would have to “respond” if the Solomon Islands allows China to establish a military base there.Following a “constructive and candid” 90-minute meeting with prime minister Manasseh Sogavare, ambassador Daniel Kritenbrink said that the security deals between China and the Solomon Islands present “potential regional security implications” for the US and other allies.“We wanted to outline for our friends in the Solomons what our concerns are,” Mr Kritenbrink, US assistant secretary for East Asian and Pacific Affairs, told reporters.“We have respect for the Solomon Islands’ sovereignty. But we also...
FOREIGN POLICY
Daily Mail

Adults who exercise for just 1.2 HOURS a week - only half of the suggested time by the WHO - are a fifth less likely to suffer from depression, study finds

Walking at a brisk pace for just 75 minutes every week could cut your risk of depression, a new study finds. The World Health Organization recommends everyone should exercise for at least two-and-a-half hours every seven days. But researchers at Cambridge University, England, found adults who got half as much...
FITNESS
One Green Planet

North Carolina State University Exposed For Cruel ‘Ventilation Shutdown’ Method Used For Mass Animal Killing

Animal Outlook obtained shocking and horrific video footage filmed at a University showing experiments for cruel mass animal killing methods. Animal Outlook recently received public records, including research protocols, photographs, and approximately 10 hours of video footage that show the cruel experiments conducted by the North Carolina State University (NCSU) researchers in 2016. The research, of course, received funding from the U.S. Poultry and Egg Association to study the effects of ventilation shutdown or VSD on chickens.
ANIMALS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Wildlife
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Science
Salon

Pentagon-funded research proposed nuking moon in an attempt to discover anti-gravity

A plethora of downright bizarre scientific research from the Department of Defense previously kept under wraps has been uncovered, revealing an array of peculiar schemes proposed by the United States military. One outlandish proposal suggested detonating nuclear bombs on the moon to create a tunnel through it. Millions in taxpayer dollars were spent on the research, which appears to have relied on a contractor, Bigelow Aerospace Advanced Studies, which was owned by multi-millionaire Robert Bigelow, a hotel impresario. The public was kept in the dark until now regarding what research was being funded.
ASTRONOMY
newschain

How life in Russia has changed after three months of war

After three months of war, Russia faces a summer of economic misery, one expert said. It took just days for the conflict to come home after Vladimir Putin announced the invasion of Ukraine in February – not with cruise missions and mortars but in the form of unprecedented and extensive volleys of sanctions by western governments and economic punishment by corporations.
POLITICS
newschain

School closes after boy loses finger ‘fleeing bullies’

A school has closed “on health and safety grounds” after an 11-year-old boy lost his finger “fleeing bullies”. Raheem Bailey was allegedly beaten by a group of children at school on Tuesday and broke his finger while climbing a fence to escape his tormentors, his mother said. It later had to be amputated.
EDUCATION
newschain

Sloane Stephens backs decision to strip Wimbledon of its ranking points

Former US Open champion Sloane Stephens has backed the decision to strip Wimbledon of its ranking points. Both the WTA and the ATP announced on Friday that no points would be on offer at this year’s tournament after Wimbledon chiefs banned Russian and Belarusian players from competing in the wake of the war in Ukraine.
TENNIS
newschain

newschain

47K+
Followers
136K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy