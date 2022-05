Dogs in a big city can have a tough time finding ample room to run and play, but luckily dog parks are there to help. With Washington DC being the US capital there is always plenty to do. If you have a dog you may have wondered what are the best places to take your pup. In this article, you will find the best 9 dog parks in Washington so you don’t have to do the work of finding which one is worth it in the big city.

WASHINGTON, DC ・ 3 DAYS AGO