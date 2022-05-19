ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Kate Middleton Heartbreak: Prince William’s Wife Broke Down Before Their Royal Wedding? Duchess Of Cambridge Reportedly Upset After This Secret Was Exposed

By Camille Heimbrod
epicstream.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKate Middleton has been enjoying a certain level of privacy even though she’s technically considered a public figure. Even though she represents Queen Elizabeth and supports Prince William, Middleton is still able to keep certain aspects of her life private. For instance, royal fans only get information about Middleton’s children from...

epicstream.com

Comments / 1

Related
shefinds

Kate Middleton Doing This During Her Break Up From Prince William Reportedly Made Her A 'No Brainer' For The Throne

Sometimes we forget that once upon a time, before they got engaged, Prince William decided to call things off with Kate Middleton, which she admitted she “wasn’t very happy about” at the time. But interestingly, the break up actually worked in her favor, and the things she did while the pair were briefly on a break reportedly made her a “no brainer” for the throne.
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

Meghan Markle didn't understand that Diana had to 'work like a dog on humdrum assignments' for the Royal Family before becoming a 'global humanitarian superstar', claims ex-Vanity Fair editor Tina Brown

Meghan Markle didn't understand that Princess Diana had to 'work like a dog' for more than a decade within the Royal Family before becoming a 'global humanitarian superstar', a royal expert has claimed. Appearing on ITV's Lorraine today to discuss her new book The Palace Papers, ex-Vanity Fair editor Tina...
WORLD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Prince William
Person
Queen Elizabeth
Person
Alexander Mcqueen
purewow.com

Body Language Expert Says Kate Middleton & Prince William Were “In Complete Unison” at Manchester Memorial

Kate Middleton and Prince William recently made an appearance in Manchester, U.K., to honor the victims of a 2017 bombing that took place after an Ariana Grande concert. They attended the official opening of the bombing victims' memorial, called "Glade of Light." And while William delivered a touching opening speech, Middleton laid flowers at the memorial site. But a closer look at their facial expressions and gestures tell us even more about their true feelings.
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Keith Urban makes heartbreaking confession about family life

Marriage isn't easy, and Keith Urban is opening up about all the lengths he has gone to throughout his life to maintain and protect his relationship and family with Nicole Kidman. ALSO: HELLO! launches Jubilee T-shirt collection to celebrate Queen Elizabeth in style. The two married in 2006, and just...
RELATIONSHIPS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Royal Wedding#British Royal Family#Uk#Itv News#The Sunday Times
OK! Magazine

Jennifer Garner Posts Sultry Photo As Her Romance With John Miller Heats Up

Trying to get John Miller's attention? Jennifer Garner posted a sultry snapshot via Instagram on Monday, May 16. "What a little peanut. 👧🏻 Shot by three incredible artists who are no longer with us: 📸😇: #HerbRitts💄😇: #PaulStarr💆🏻‍♀️😇: #RayAllington.😘: @kristasmith🖊: @m1keh0gan," the actress, 50, captioned the old school photo. Of course, people loved the throwback. One person wrote, "Absolutely stunning! They captured your incredible essence perfectly.I'm so sorry they are no longer with us. This photo of you honors them in a powerful way. Thank you for sharing 🙏 ❤️," while another added, "🔥Wow wow wow. Beauty for daysssssss🔥."A third...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Fox News

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle 'stunned' after royals 'shut the door,' book claims: 'Mutal addiction to drama'

Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle "were really stunned" after the royal family "shut the door" following their decision to step back from "The Firm." The claim was made by a former adviser to former Vanity Fair editor Tina Brown, who has written a new book about the British royal family coming out on April 26 titled "The Palace Papers: Inside the House of Windsor – the Truth and the Turmoil."
CELEBRITIES
In Style

Kate Middleton Just Took the Padded Headband Trend to the Extreme

Rather than a fascinator, Kate Middleton has slowly been ushering in the modern-day equivalent to the royal hat with her collection of padded headbands. From her pearl-adorned hairpiece at Prince Louis's christening to a a simple velvet one worn on Christmas Day in 2018, the Duchess of Cambridge has claimed the headband as her unexpected hair hero. And to commemorate Anzac Day (a national day of remembrance in Australia and New Zealand) this morning, she played a game of one-upmanship and took the trend to the very extreme.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Hello Magazine

Prince William's secret hobby will definitely surprise you

Prince William has revealed that he is a fan of late nineties club music such as Faithless and Spiller. The second-in-line to the throne awarded radio DJ Simon Mayo his MBE on Wednesday, and Simon shared that the father-of-three revealed that he loved 'Insomnia,' the 1995 track by British electronic band Faithless, as well as 'Groovejet', a 2000 number one track by Italian DJ Spiller and Sophie Ellis-Bextor.
CELEBRITIES
Elle

Princess Charlotte Looks Just Like Another Royal in Her 7th Birthday Portrait

Princess Charlotte turns seven today—yes, seven!—and the special occasion has been marked by the release of two previously unseen birthday portraits, taken by her mother the Duchess of Cambridge. “Seven tomorrow!” the caption on the photos, which was shared to the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge's Instagram account...
WORLD

Comments / 0

Community Policy