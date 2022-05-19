Kate Middleton Heartbreak: Prince William’s Wife Broke Down Before Their Royal Wedding? Duchess Of Cambridge Reportedly Upset After This Secret Was Exposed

Trying to get John Miller's attention? Jennifer Garner posted a sultry snapshot via Instagram on Monday, May 16. "What a little peanut. 👧🏻 Shot by three incredible artists who are no longer with us: 📸😇: #HerbRitts💄😇: #PaulStarr💆🏻‍♀️😇: #RayAllington.😘: @kristasmith🖊: @m1keh0gan," the actress, 50, captioned the old school photo. Of course, people loved the throwback. One person wrote, "Absolutely stunning! They captured your incredible essence perfectly.I'm so sorry they are no longer with us. This photo of you honors them in a powerful way. Thank you for sharing 🙏 ❤️," while another added, "🔥Wow wow wow. Beauty for daysssssss🔥."A third...

CELEBRITIES ・ 6 DAYS AGO