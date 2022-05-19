ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Vacant Homes Wither Under Flawed Tax Sale System

By Nneka N'namdi, Sean Yoes
shelterforce.org
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEarly this year, the deaths of three Baltimore firefighters (and critical injuries to another) while they battled a blaze at a vacant house in the 200 block of South Stricker Street refocused a harsh light on the decades-old problem of vacant houses in that city. “This is a gut-wrenching...

shelterforce.org

Comments / 4

Related
Wbaltv.com

⚠ Severe storms leave behind damage in parts of Maryland

UPDATE (8:49 p.m.) -- The Severe Thunderstorm Watch is canceled. This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site. UPDATE (8:30 p.m.) -- Severe Thunderstorm Warning expires in...
BALTIMORE, MD
whio.com

Photos: Preakness hats turn heads

Preakness hats turn heads Baltimore City Council president Nick Mosby, left, and his wife, Maryland state attorney for Baltimore, Marilyn Mosby, center, arrive prior to the 147th running of the Preakness Stakes horse race at Pimlico Race Course, Saturday, May 21, 2022, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Terrance Williams) (Terrance Williams/AP)
BALTIMORE, MD
vnexplorer.net

See the best and wildest 2022 Preakness fashion statements

Preakness Stakes Horse Race — Niki Rogers, of Annapolis, Md., wears a decorative hat prior to the 147th running of the Preakness Stakes horse race at Pimlico Race Course, Saturday, May 21, 2022, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Nick Wass) 2/13 SLIDES © File photo. Preakness Stakes Horse Race —...
BALTIMORE, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
Govans, MD
Baltimore, MD Crime & Safety
State
Maryland State
City
Baltimore, MD
Local
Maryland Crime & Safety
The Spun

Washington Fans Are Furious With New Stadium Rumors

The Washington Commanders are reportedly looking into building a new stadium in Virginia after calling the D.C. area home for over six decades. Earlier today, ESPN's John Keim reported that the team has purchased $100 million worth of land in Prince William County, Virginia. The reported total amount of land is around 200 acres.
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, VA
WTOP

DC-bound Megabus overturns on I-95 near Baltimore, injuring dozens

A coach bus overturned Sunday morning while traveling south to D.C. on Interstate 95 through Baltimore County, Maryland, sending about a third of its passengers to the hospital. The Baltimore County Fire Department said that 27 of 47 passengers, including the driver, were injured when the Megabus overturned around 7...
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
CBS Baltimore

Maryland Weather: A Cold Front Sweeps In As Severe Thunderstorm Watch Ends

BALTIMORE, MD (WJZ) — Storms that affected the Baltimore area Sunday evening will move out of the area tonight with skies remaining partly to mostly cloudy through Monday. With the exception of Caroline Co. the severe weather threat has ended across Maryland. Locally heavy rainfall will continue in spots through 10 PM but any lingering pockets of gusty winds or hail will be isolated in nature. @wjz#mdwx pic.twitter.com/NpIGw2PZLc — Derek Beasley (@DerekBeasleyWX) May 23, 2022 This respite comes after a Severe Thunderstorm Watch was issued for most of Maryland until 9 p.m. After that, Anne Arundel County remained under a flood warning until 2...
BALTIMORE, MD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dan Ellis
CBS Baltimore

Employee Shot At Owings Mills Pizza Shop

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — An employee was shot Friday afternoon at a pizza shop located in a shopping center in Owings Mills, police said. Officers responded at 3 p.m. to Vocelli’s Pizza shop on the 9600 block of Reisterstown Road for a reported shooting. There, they found the victim shot at least once. The person was hospitalized, police said, but their condition is unknown. Beatrice Gallop said her brother, Donald, was the employee shot. She told WJZ he is recovering in the hospital and is expected to be okay. “I couldn’t believe it, that’s it, no body is prepared for a situation like this,” she said. “I’m grateful I didn’t hear anything about him getting killed.” Employees said Donald is a driver for the shop, and that he was inside working when he got into a fight with a cook. At some point, employees say gunfire erupted and Donald was shot. At this time no arrests have been made, and police said an investigation is ongoing. Beatrice Gallop said she’s just happy to have her brother alive. “I’m grateful to god for a miracle, that’s all I can say,” she said.    
OWINGS MILLS, MD
Wbaltv.com

Man found fatally shot in head in bullet-riddled house in Waverly

Baltimore police were called to a house in Waverly for the destruction of property and are now investigating a homicide. City police said officers were called around 11:43 p.m. Sunday to a house in the 800 block of Exeter Hall, where they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound to the head inside a house riddled with bullets.
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Longtime public defender Natasha Dartigue tapped to lead office for Maryland

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Longtime public defender Natasha Dartigue will be the next public defender for Maryland, the board of trustees for the Maryland Office of the Public Defender said Tuesday. Dartigue, currently the acting district public defender for Baltimore City, has been with the Office of the Public Defender...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Mayor Brandon Scott Rode His Bike To Work. Here’s Why

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Friday marked the 25th annual Bike To Work Day in Baltimore. The city joined several others nationwide that are promoting cycling as a way to stay healthy and protect our environment. In honor of the occasion, Mayor Brandon Scott biked to City Hall on Friday morning. “I encourage residents to consider biking as a viable option commuting to work and wherever else you need to go,” he said. After arriving at City Hall, Scott held a news conference alongside city transportation staff and biking partners. The message? Whether you’re going to work, running errands or heading to the playground, consider biking there...
BALTIMORE, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Real Property#Tax Sale#Property Taxes#Infrastructure#Auction#Vacant Properties#A Vacant Building Notice
CBS Baltimore

Teens, 14 & 15, Shot Outside East Baltimore Gas Station

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Two teenage boys were shot on Monday in East Baltimore, police said. Officers responded shortly after 5 p.m. to the 2300 block of Harford Road for a Shot Spotter alert, where they found the 14- and 15-year-old victims shot in the legs. Both victims were hospitalized and treated for non-life-threatening injuries. The boys were standing outside the Citgo Gas station at 2330 Harford Road when they were shot by an unknown suspect, police said. Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call detectives at 410-396-2433 or call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7lockup.
BALTIMORE, MD
Adrian Holman

Preakness Stakes lineup for this Saturday

The 147th running of the Preakness Stakes will be today at 7:01 Eastern Standard Time (EST) at the Pimlico Race Course in Baltimore, MD. Normally, the winner of the Kentucky Derby will race in the Preakness in an attempt to achieve immortality by securing the Triple Crown. However, the owners of Rich Strike decided to have the horse skip the Preakness in order to be well-rested for the Belmont in three weeks.
BALTIMORE, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Housing
wypr.org

"Ex Parte Merryman"

The imprisonment of John Merryman at Fort McHenry at the start of the Civil War becomes the foundation for rules of habeus corpus in the United States. Ric Cottom came to Baltimore more than four decades ago and never left. Formerly the editor and publisher at the Maryland Historical Society, he now runs the Chesapeake Book Company, publishing Chesapeake regional history, biography, and environmental studies.
BALTIMORE, MD
NottinghamMD.com

Tornado Watch issued for Baltimore area on Friday

UPDATE: The Tornado Watch has been cancelled. Original story below… —— BALTIMORE, MD—The National Weather Service has issued a Tornado Watch for the Baltimore area. The watch covers Baltimore County, Baltimore City, and Harford County and will be in effect until 7 p.m. on Friday, May 20th. Forecasters say a strong thunderstorm system tracking from northern West Virginia across Pennsylvania … Continue reading "Tornado Watch issued for Baltimore area on Friday" The post Tornado Watch issued for Baltimore area on Friday appeared first on Nottingham MD.
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Owings Mills man accused of shooting pizza shop worker in Garrison

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A Owings Mills man was arrested in connection with a shooting Friday at a pizza restaurant in Garrison, Baltimore County police said. Joseph Carter, 30, faces charges of first-degree attempted murder, first-degree assault and weapons violations. Witnesses said the victim was an employee of Voceli Pizza.
OWINGS MILLS, MD

Comments / 0

Community Policy