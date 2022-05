Illinois reported 40,193 new cases of coronavirus in the week ending Sunday, from 40,026 the week before of the virus that causes COVID-19. Illinois ranked ninth among the states where coronavirus was spreading the fastest on a per-person basis, a USA TODAY Network analysis of Johns Hopkins University data shows. In the latest week coronavirus cases in the United States increased 31.8% from the week before, with 796,108 cases reported. With 3.81% of the country's population, Illinois had 5.05% of the country's cases in the last week. Across the country, 42 states had more cases in the latest week than they did in the week before.

