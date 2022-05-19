Download summer learning at-home activities

In one of the bigger cash thefts reported to Peachtree City police lately, somebody got inside a residence on Calgary Drive off Braelinn Road and stole $100,000 in cash. The police report noted that an officer responded to the address on May 14, and was told that $100,000 in cash was taken from a box in a hallway closet. The cash was last seen on May 6, the victim said.

PEACHTREE CITY, GA ・ 20 HOURS AGO