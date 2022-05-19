Download summer learning at-home activities

Graduation parties are usually a time to celebrate, not the time to pull a gun on a person or to shoot other party-goers. Yet both of those things happened in connection with two graduation parties in Fayette County over the weekend. One of the parties was held at a home...
Fayetteville police are working to locate those responsible for nine entering autos and one vehicle theft that occurred overnight Thursday in the Trilith community on the city’s northwest side. Autos were entered in various locations around the 235-acre community, formerly known as Pinewood Forest, according to police records. One...
Joseph David DeMarco, 87, of Fayetteville, GA, passed away suddenly on May 17, 2022. He was born in Lawrence, MA on April 4, 1935. He served his country proudly in the United States Army during the Korean War. Following his passion, he was an airplane mechanic for Delta Airlines for 40 years. His job brought him from Boston to Atlanta in 1972 where he met the love of his life, Paula.
There is no shortage of tempers flaring these days in locations across America. Closer to home, the short-fuse phenomena of demand and accusation could be seen recently in Peachtree City, though without any injury. One such example was evidenced on May 15, when Peachtree City police were called to Mike...
EDITOR’S NOTE: An editorial columnist from the earliest days of The Citizen Newspaper is retiring and bidding farewell to his readers. Greg Moffatt emailed his final column with a note that said, “I’m looking at retirement so I’m closing up shop on a number of things.” His final column is below.
In one of the bigger cash thefts reported to Peachtree City police lately, somebody got inside a residence on Calgary Drive off Braelinn Road and stole $100,000 in cash. The police report noted that an officer responded to the address on May 14, and was told that $100,000 in cash was taken from a box in a hallway closet. The cash was last seen on May 6, the victim said.
An early morning house fire on May 22 in Tyrone caused heavy smoke and water damage, along with the loss of the kitchen and garage. One firefighter sustained minor injuries in the blaze. Fayette County EMA Director Mike Singleton said Fayette County Fire and Emergency Services units just before 1...
