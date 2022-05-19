Sisseton man sentenced to 85 months in federal prison for assault

A Brookings man is facing kidnapping and other charges after allegedly holding a woman against her will. Police were called at about 9:30 Thursday night for a welfare check at a residence on the 1000 block of Western Avenue. Detective Adam Smith says police found that a 39-year-old Sioux Falls...
WATERTOWN, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A sheriff in northeast South Dakota has pleaded guilty to a DUI charge. Grant County Sheriff Kevin Owen pleaded guilty to first offense DUI on Tuesday, Watertown Radio reports. Owen was arrested was arrested March 18 when authorities say a Codington County sheriff’s deputy...
WATERTOWN, S.D.– A girl escaped injury Saturday afternoon when the GMC Suburban she was driving crashed into a Watertown business. Police say it happened just after 4:30 at Pearle Vision at 901 29th Street Southeast. The girl, from Watertown, was driving southbound in the parking lot when she made...
FARGO (KFGO) – A GoFundMe account has been established to raise money to cover medical costs for 21-year-old Lucia Garcia and her seven-month-old son, Dominique. They were shot by Malik Gill, the baby’s father on Wednesday at Plaza Azteca restaurant in Fargo. According to her family, writing on...
WATERTOWN, S.D.–KWAT News has learned the nursing home and an assisted living facility in Clear Lake will be closing this summer, and its residents have been told to search for another place to live. In an email to KWAT News, Good Samaritan Society Vice President of Operations Aimee Middleton...
(Detroit Lakes, MN) -- Two teens who fell into a river late last week and were pulled out by strong currents are recovering. According to the Becker County Sheriff's Office, the pair got into trouble after they fell into the Pelican River just south of Detroit Lakes a little after 2:30 p-m. Thursday. Both reportedly ended up about 100 yards from shore in frigid water.
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A Fargo woman caught onto a scammer’s tricks while they were opening accounts with her personal information. She even caught the culprit on video of her front doorstep. “It’s been a whirlwind 24 hours,” says Gretchen Tinjum. What you’re seeing is...
BRITTON, S.D. – The South Dakota Department of Transportation (SDDOT) will begin concrete repair work on S.D. Highway 10 in Britton on Tuesday, May 31, 2022. The concrete repair operations will reduce traffic to one lane in each direction on Highway 10. Traffic will be controlled with lane closures.
WATERTOWN, S.D. (GoWatertown.net) — Rapid City Post 320 would win the weekend series versus Watertown Post 17 during Hall of Fame Weekend. Post 17 would take game one of the three-game weekend series on Saturday 9-5. All nine runs came in the sixth inning as Watertown would send 12 men to the plate. Ryan Roby had a three-hit, one RBI afternoon, Jack Heesch ended the day with two hits and three RBIs. Jerod Cyrus added a two-run homer. Jackson Maag pitched six innings allowing five hits, five runs, striking out two while walking six.
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - After facing multiple unprecedented stressors, representatives from the Good Samaritan Society have announced three facilities will close. The vice president of operations at the Good Samaritan Society. Aimee Middleton released a statement saying the pandemic put stress on the senior care industry and...
DEUEL COUNTY, S.D. (KELO) — Three people are in the hospital following a single-vehicle rollover crash Saturday. According to the Deuel County Sheriff’s Office, the vehicle has traveling north on Highway 15 when it went off the roadway. The driver pulled the vehicle back onto the highway and rolled multiple times before landing in the east ditch.
So, I'm pumping my gas in Edgeley, North Dakota yesterday, minding my own business, when I smelled the familiar smell of a lit cigarette. I looked up to see signs posted everywhere, "No Smoking." They were on the pumps, on the pillars, and even on the windshield cleaning fluid trough.
Ray Effling of Britton, South Dakota has a unique and effective perspective on grazing, grass and cattle. It involves going big and small at the same time. Big on numbers of grazing animals, for sure, but small on size of the pasture in which he turns them out. Effling farms...
Speaking of Kristi Noem’s conservative purge and District 3, KSFY’s Austin Goss notes that Noem’s endorsee in that Senate race, newcomer Rachel Dix, registered as a Republican for the first time in November 2021. The man Noem wants Dix to beat, Senator Al Novstrup (R-3/Aberdeen/Sioux Falls), responded to Goss’s inquiry about Noem’s preference for this new Republican with typical devious vitriol:
Governor Kristi Noem removes references to American Indian history and culture from a draft of revised K-12 social studies standards, and the Sisseton Wahpeton Oyate gives her and her Lieutenant Governor Larry Rhoden nice quilts:. Noem’s Tribal Relations Secretary, Dave Flute, is the former chairman of the Sisseton Wahpeton Oyate....
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – The Summit League announced the bracket for the 2022 Baseball Championship Saturday following the conclusion of the regular season. North Dakota State earned the No. 1 seed for the first time in program history and will look to defend its 2021 tournament title. The top-seeded...
ORLANDO, F.L. (GoJacks.com) — Michigan broke a scoreless deadlock on a two-run single by Lexie Blair in the bottom of the fifth inning and held off South Dakota State for a 2-1 victory in the opening round of the NCAA Softball Tournament Friday at UCF Softball Complex. That sent...
