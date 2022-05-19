Sisseton man sentenced to 85 months in federal prison for assault

WATERTOWN, S.D. (GoWatertown.net) — Rapid City Post 320 would win the weekend series versus Watertown Post 17 during Hall of Fame Weekend. Post 17 would take game one of the three-game weekend series on Saturday 9-5. All nine runs came in the sixth inning as Watertown would send 12 men to the plate. Ryan Roby had a three-hit, one RBI afternoon, Jack Heesch ended the day with two hits and three RBIs. Jerod Cyrus added a two-run homer. Jackson Maag pitched six innings allowing five hits, five runs, striking out two while walking six.

