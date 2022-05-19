ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Testimony from ex-FBI official bolsters Durham's case against Clinton campaign lawyer

By Marshall Cohen
(CNN) — A former top FBI official testified Thursday that he is "100% confident" that Hillary Clinton campaign lawyer Michael Sussmann told him he wasn't providing a tip about Donald Trump's potential ties to Russia on behalf of the campaign or any client, critical testimony that bolsters special counsel John Durham's...

Gregory Velez
4d ago

I hope they offer him such a jail term that he will roll over on the clintonsthen he has to watch his back because the clintons have a history. and people go missing all wind up dead

Reply(40)
62
QuestionThis
4d ago

Sussmans own lawyers who asked Elias the controversial question and then didn't like the answer so they are asking for a mistrial. More to this story, this was broken down from another article earlier this morning and other information left out concerning Sussmans pleading the 5th.

Reply
19
Steve Main
4d ago

That's a strange thought considering it is the Clintons who traveled to Epstein's Island with him on multiple occasions, not Trump

Reply(1)
23
