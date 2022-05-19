ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Here’s What to Expect on Palace Playland’s New Ride, ‘Cliffhanger’

By Joey
 4 days ago
For the second time in the last few years, Palace Playland in Old Orchard Beach, Maine, is adding a new thrill ride into the mix at their beachfront amusement park. After teasing what the ride would be for a couple of weeks, Palace Playland has announced that the Cliffhanger will join...

102.9 WBLM

Timber Lounge in Portland, Maine, Unveils Their New Plush Space

At the end of the March, Timber Steakhouse announced that there were planning on ditching the steakhouse concept and rebranding as a plush bourbon bar with some light eats. After a short renovation, Timber has done as they promised, rebranding themselves as the Timber Bourbon Bar and Lounge and unveiling a new interior and exterior place that seems perfect for a drink or two.
Kool AM

Is This Little Known Bar The “Cheers” Of Maine?

Even if you regularly post on Instagram about drinking martinis at high end cocktail lounges or you're always posting TikTok videos of yourself & your friends dancing in loud nightclubs, there's a good chance you've had at least a few memorable nights (or nights you can't clearly remember) at a hole in the wall neighborhood bar.
NEWS CENTER Maine

Hail the size of golf balls strikes several Maine towns

PORTLAND, Maine — What a day of severe weather in Maine. Sunday afternoon started off relatively quiet, with a few severe thunderstorm warnings. Then the hailstorm picked up over Jay and Livermore Falls. According to the Nation Oceanic and Atmospheric Association, hail is a "form of precipitation consisting of...
#Maine#Amusement Rides#Amusement Park#Orchard Beach#Palace Playland
WMTW

Jetport experiences delays, cancellations following nighttime closing

PORTLAND, Maine — The Portland Jetport has experienced numerous delays and closures since it began closing from 10:30 p.m. to 5:30 a.m. due to runway renovation. The Jetport's main runway has been undergoing renovations beginning on April 18. The Jetport had warned that the closure would affect flights, as its other runways would be unable to accommodate instrument-aided landings in the case of weather. The nighttime closures began over the past week, and is set to run through June 13.
NECN

Golf Ball-Sized Hail Pummels Maine During Sunday's Storms

Parts of Maine were pummeled with hail during Sunday's severe thunderstorms. Severe thunderstorm warnings were in effect for several areas in the state on Sunday afternoon as strong storms moved through. Residents of Jay and Livermore Falls, located in the central part of the state, reported seeing golf ball-sized hail and shared their photos and videos with News Center Maine.
102.9 WBLM

If You Bought Jif Peanut Butter in Maine, Check Your Jars – Mine Was Recalled

I have been eating Jif peanut butter ever since I can remember. Back when I was a kid it came in glass jars but had the same iconic logo back then that it still does today. I even remember the old commercials where a man would do a blind taste test with mothers who were shopping to ask them which peanut butter they think tastes better. They built a long ad campaign with the slogan "Choosy moms choose Jif." I guess my mom was choosy.
Z107.3

This Easy Maine Hike Features An Emerald Green Swimming Hole

Need to beat the summer heat? This beautiful emerald green swimming hole is just an easy hike away. Rattlesnake Pool and Flume in Stow, Maine has become a popular summer spot to cool off. The hike on the Stone House Property is easy, with only slight elevation changes. The trail is well traveled and marked, but hikers should choose appropriate footwear for the terrain. Rattlesnake Flume is the first destination you'll arrive at. The gorge is 15-feet deep, featuring a mix of shallow and deep pools, as well as a small waterfall. After, continue up the trail to Rattlesnake Pool. The pool is about 18-feet deep and a beautiful shade of emerald green. The water is breathtakingly cold, literally. After a dip in the pool, the trail continues up Blueberry Mountain. Near the summit the trail gets steep, but it's worth the extra effort. From the top, it's mountains as far as the eye can see. It would make for a beautiful fall foliage peeping location.
NECN

Parts of Maine Could See Heat That Breaks Records Dating Back Over a Century

While much of Maine, especially on the coast, will stay temperate or cool this weekend, parts of southwestern Maine are expected to hit temperatures in the high 80s and 90s. Donny Dumont, a warning coordination meteorologist at the National Weather Service office in Gray, Maine, which also has parts of New Hampshire, including Concord, in its coverage area, believes on Saturday a record in that city dating back to the late 1800s might be broken, though the Sunday record might be more difficult to surpass there.
97.5 WOKQ

A ‘New’ Beachfront Tiki Bar Opening in Old Orchard Beach, Maine

7For many returning visitors to Old Orchard Beach, it's difficult to believe that it has been more than a decade since the popular outdoor bar called the Krazy Klam closed permanently. "The Klam", as it came be known, was a hotspot for its quality fried food and nightly entertainment in the form of solo artists, bands, or DJs that featured karaoke. When it was torn down as part of the redevelopment of the area, many felt as though the loss of "The Klam" was like a portion of the soul of the downtown area being ripped away.
102.9 WBLM

Is This Tree at the Hannaford in Biddeford, Maine the New Auburn Walmart Pole?

The parking lot pole at the Walmart in Auburn, Maine is infamous. If you're from Maine, frequently visit Maine, just moved to Maine or even know people in Maine, then odds are you're very familiar with the legend of the infamous pole in the Walmart parking lot in Auburn. No matter what the head cheeses at Walmart do and no matter what color they paint the pole, it's like there's some outer space gravitational pull that vehicles can't fight off and they're immediately sucked into the pole.
CBS Boston

Maine K9 finds missing woman, days after tracking down girl

BREMEN, Maine - A K9 in central Maine has been hard at work over the past few days, finding not one but two missing people.On Friday morning, Game Warden K9 Koda and handler Jake Voter were among those called in to search for an 11-year-old girl who had wandered away from home. Koda picked up her scent and located the girl near a stream, barking to alert rescuers that she found her. The girl was tired and cold, but safely reunited with her family thanks to a piggy-back ride from Voter, Maine's Department of Inland Fisheries & Wildlife said.Koda and Voter were called into action again late Sunday night, after a 77-year-old woman was reported missing in Bremen. The woman lives alone and neighbors found her purse and phone still at the house, with the back door open, when they went to check on her.Koda was once again able to pick up on a scent and found the woman after midnight 600 yards from her house on an old trail. She told Voter she spent two nights in the woods after falling because she wasn't strong enough to get up.The woman was being treated for dehydration at a hospital.
nbcboston.com

Officials in Maine Concerned About Record Breaking Heat Expected

The early-season heat expected in western Maine could be record-breaking. It could also be very dangerous for Maine residents. "Your typical hottest day in mid-July? We're going to pretty much get that this weekend," said Donny Dumont, a meteorologist at the National Weather Service Office in Gray ME. According to...
102.9 WBLM

Modern Masterpiece Shines With Immaculate Views on the Banks of the York River

Coastal York County is an absolute gem of Maine, boasting cute villages, great food, craft beer, beaches, attractions, and views. The region has always been a very tourist-friendly area, and includes a famous Washington, D.C. family. It's also a region that's close enough to Boston or Portland to commute, which makes it all the more appealing.
102.9 WBLM

Need a Schmear? Greater Portland’s Best Places to Grab a Bagel

Is there anything better in the morning than a bagel? The spherical vessels are a perfect food. They are super chewy, extremely versatile, and just downright tasty. Craving something sweet? How 'bout a bagel? Craving something savory? Well, how about a bagel? Need bread for a breakfast sandwich? Bagel. Looking for a quick, on-the-go bite? Yeah, bagel. There's truly no end to its incredible versatility.
