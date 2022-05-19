ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

Yellowstone: everything we know about season five so far

By Eve Crosbie
Hello Magazine
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYellowstone has gained a huge following over the last few years since it began airing on the Paramount Network in 2018 and ended season four as one of the most-watched shows in America. We couldn't be more excited to catch up with our favorite family of Montana-based cattle ranchers...

www.hellomagazine.com

Comments / 0

Related
Whiskey Riff

‘Yellowstone’ Creator Taylor Sheridan Says The End Of The Show Has Already Been Decided

If you’re thinking Yellowstone is gonna pull a Walking Dead, it’s not. And that might be a good thing. Anybody who started watching The Walking Dead right at the beginning was obsessed with it. But 11 season later, it got stale, viewership dropped, and it’s ultimately remembered for being the show that didn’t know when to end. So with Yellowstone hitting the peak of its popularity right now, creator Taylor Sheridan is letting fans know that his show won’t be repeating the same mistakes. In fact, according to […] The post ‘Yellowstone’ Creator Taylor Sheridan Says The End Of The Show Has Already Been Decided first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
TV SERIES
TVGuide.com

Yellowstone and Longmire Fans Will Love This New Western TV Series

Thanks to the massive success of Yellowstone, the Paramount Network's neo-Western starring Kevin Costner as a Montana rancher, the TV Western is back. Yeehaw! The new influx of heroes in cowboy hats means the genre has branched out into hybrids of genres and various characters; Yellowstone is a family drama about ranchers, its spin-off 1883 is a period piece about settlers, AMC+'s That Dirty Black Bag is a pulpy action piece about bounty hunters, and so on. One of the newest shows joining the stampede is Joe Pickett, a traditional drama about a game warden set in present-day Wyoming that's based on the novels by C.J. Box, and if you're a fan of the drama of Yellowstone or the murder mysteries of Longmire, you're going to want to check it out.
TV SERIES
Deadline

‘Yellowstone’ Spinoff ‘6666’ Moves From Paramount+ To Paramount Network

Click here to read the full article. Paramount is moving one of its upcoming Yellowstone spinoffs from its streaming service to linear. 6666, from Taylor Sheridan, is moving to Paramount Network, having originally been announced as a Paramount+ original. Paramount sources said that as it produces and develops these series, it is regularly thinking about how to maximise the release strategy and being nimble is key. The series takes place when Comanches still ruled West Texas and no ranch in America is more steeped in the history of the West than the 6666. Still operating as it did two centuries before, and encompassing...
TV SERIES
Whiskey Riff

Yellowstone Tourist (And Idiot) Approaches Bison, Nearly Gets Run Over

Have we learned nothing? I mean, how dumb can you be? The answer is always the same… very dumb. Continuously, time and time again, people visiting National Parks insist on putting themselves in harms way for no good reason. Why in God’s green Earth would a person ever approach a bison? A wild bison. I ginormous beast of the field that will thinking nothing of running you over like a Mack Truck. And now, with the parks beginning to reopen, […] The post Yellowstone Tourist (And Idiot) Approaches Bison, Nearly Gets Run Over first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
ACCIDENTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Montana State
Outsider.com

‘Yellowstone’ Fans Are Speculating Kristen Bell Could Join the Show After Meeting Luke Grimes

Could Kristen Bell be joining the cast of Yellowstone? A photo of her and Luke Grimes embracing has many fans shouting “Yes!”. “Oh my gosh! Are you now going to be on Yellowstone? Favorite show ever and it will even be better if you are on it!” asks Yellowstone fan Hayley on one of Kristen Bell’s latest Instagram posts. But why is this fan, along with hundreds of others, talking about the Frozen and The Good Place actress joining television’s #1 show? Observe:
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gil Birmingham
Person
Luke Grimes
Person
Kevin Costner
Person
Kelsey Asbille
Person
Cole Hauser
Person
Wes Bentley
Person
Kathryn Kelly
Person
Sylvester Stallone
Person
Kelly Reilly
Person
Taylor Sheridan
Outsider.com

‘Yellowstone’ Star Kelly Reilly Captures Stunning View of the Dutton Ranch as She Begins Work on Season 5

Uh oh, Outsiders. Don’t look now, but Kelly Reilly is back in Montana and it looks like she’s ready for Yellowstone Season 5. Back on the Dutton Ranch, with the mountains of Montana rising in the horizon, Reilly looks to be relaxing. Season 5 is going to be underway soon enough and fans are going to be waiting very (im)patiently for it to get to their TV screens.
TV SERIES
Taste of Country

‘Yellowstone’ Star Eden Brolin Marries, + Father Josh Brolin Gets Emotional [Picture]

Yellowstone's Eden Brolin is officially married! The actor, who plays the role of Mia in the television drama, married Cameron Crosby on Sunday, May 1. Brolin's father, acclaimed actor and Outer Range star Josh Brolin, was present for his daughter's nuptials and shared a photo of himself and his daughter on her special day. He also penned a sweet post reflecting on the day and his life with his family, calling the wedding the "most intimate" ceremony he'd ever seen.
CELEBRITIES
Taste of Country

Is Kristen Bell Joining the Cast of ‘Yellowstone’?

The photo that Kristen Bell shared of herself with Yellowstone star Luke Grimes was interesting, but it was the show's comment that has fans wondering if The Good Place star has signed on to join the Duttons. Grimes plays Kacey Dutton on the Paramount Network Western, which set for Season 5 this fall.
TV & VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Yellowstone National Park#The Paramount Network#Yellowstone Ranch
Outsider.com

‘1883’: Tim McGraw Reveals Whether He Plans to Return for More Episodes of ‘Yellowstone’ Prequel

The future of 1883 still reads rather wishy-washy, but star Tim McGraw isn’t closing the door on a return to 19th-century Yellowstone. If you’ve been keeping up with 1883 post Season 1, then you know that the future of the show is a confusing topic. Has Taylor Sheridan decided his prequel to be a one-and-done miniseries, and that’s that? Or will the show’s critical and commercial success push Paramount to further the story regardless? Both have been reported, and we’ll get to that. But for now, what does the series’ lead, Tim McGraw, think of all this 1883 hubbub?
TV SERIES
BGR.com

The hit Netflix series that just dethroned Ozark to take the #1 spot

It was bound to happen sooner or later, a new Netflix series coming along to bump Ozark out of the top spot on the streamer’s Top 10 ranking of shows in the US. And now we know which new title wins that honor. It’s The Lincoln Lawyer, a new legal drama adapted from author Michael Connelly’s book series of the same name.
TV SERIES
Outsider.com

‘Yellowstone’s Kelsey Asbille Explains Funny Theory About Two Characters Having ‘Secret Affair’

“Yellowstone” star Kelsey Asbille has jokes on jokes, apparently, and they have to do with two unlikely characters. When it comes to “Yellowstone” characters, though, we pretty much know how they feel about each other; Beth, at least, never hesitates to make it known what she thinks about someone else. And the other characters are pretty free with their opinions as well. But, there’s one pair of characters we never see interact, and that has us wondering what they think of each other.
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
theplaylist.net

Isabel May Talks About Her ‘1883’ Experience, ‘Yellowstone,’ & More [Bingeworthy Podcast]

If you’re anything like The Playlist crew, the pandemic gave you the chance to catch up on a lot of shows that you’ve been missing, and two of the shows that saw the biggest jump in popularity over the past couple of years are Taylor Sheridan’s “Yellowstone” and the spin-off “1883,” both putting up massive numbers for The Paramount Network and Paramount+.
TV & VIDEOS
Cinemablend

After News CBS Cancelled Magnum P.I. Broke, Jay Hernandez Responded

The annual bloodbath of network TV cancellations happened last week, and it was harsh, to say the least. Now among the list of shows that have been axed or are ending in 2022 is CBS' Magnum P.I. reboot, which ran for four seasons. The show’s star, Jay Hernandez, took to social media after the news broke, and he shared a heartbreaker of a tweet.
TV SERIES
Outsider.com

‘Yellowstone’ Fans Are Losing It Over Harrison Ford’s Casting As Lead in ‘1932’ Prequel Series

The Yellowstone franchise has just announced that its prequel series, 1932, will star Harrison Ford. To say that fans are excited is an understatement. Earlier today, Yellowstone shared the happy news that Indiana Jones, himself, would be trading his whip and hat for a pair of stirrups and spurs. Beyond his role in the archaeology-based franchise, Ford is known for a long list of other classics, including his role as Han Solo in the Star Wars universe and President James Marshall in Air Force One.
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy