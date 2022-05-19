ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ride of Silence, ghost bikes honor cyclists killed while riding

By Avery Van Etten
 4 days ago

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — On Wednesday, Midstate cyclists participated in an international Ride of Silence honoring bicyclists who have been killed while riding.

Riders biked from Camp Hill over the Market Street Bridge to the Capitol, where 24 white ghost bikes were placed on the steps. They represent the 24 bicyclist deaths in Pennsylvania last year — the highest number ever recorded by PennDOT, organizers say.

“The only way to keep this from happening isn’t to tell drivers to be safer, it’s not to tell bicyclists to be safer, it’s to get infrastructure. It’s to get roads that slow traffic, that keep people at reasonable speeds, that make them aware of and able to see pedestrians,” said participant Brandon Basom.

At the Capitol, the cyclists held a small remembrance and laid flowers at the memorial.

