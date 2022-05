Gensler said the SEC needs to work together with token issuers and trading platforms to regulate the industry. Chair of the US Securities and Securities Exchange (SEC), Gary Gensler, has reiterated the need for protection for crypto investors. Major cryptocurrencies are currently bleeding, recording huge losses from their market valuations. Investors are still committed to crypto-assets despite the declines and highly speculative nature. According to the SEC chair, investors could lose trust in the markets if there is no protection over their crypto investments. The crypto market has lost about 40% in its market valuation. Since the beginning of April, the capitalization has reduced by over $1 trillion to about $$1.3 billion. Experts state that the interest rates hike and inflation pressure is affecting the global market. The markets have been in a panic since the Federal Reserve announced a half a percent increase in interest rates. Coinspeaker reported that tech stock had lost more than $1 trillion since the announcement.

