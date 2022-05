As well as her regular motherly duties, Kate Middleton also has the added pressure of raising three royals – one of whom will be the future King of England! (No biggie!) Although eight-year-old Prince George reportedly already knows about his destiny as heir to the throne (albeit only very recently) it’s the youngest children, Princess Charlotte, 7, and Prince Louis, 4, who the Duchess of Cambridge is struggling with, as their future royal duties are already mounting up! We guess they can kiss goodbye to living normal lives, as it’s looking like they will have the future of the monarchy depending on them! Again, no pressure…

CELEBRITIES ・ 3 DAYS AGO