Perryville, MO

St. Vincent Catholic School announces American Legion Essay and Poster contest winners

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePERRYVILLE – St. Vincent Catholic Schools in Perryville have announced the winners...

Five River Region students at Truman State are honored

KIRKSVILLE, Mo. — Four River Region students at Truman State University have been honored by the university for academic excellence. Kayla Buchheit of Perryville and Koby Hatfield and Alexandria Werner of Ste. Genevieve were named to the President’s List, for students with a perfect 4.0 grade point average.
KIRKSVILLE, MO
American Legion in Chester will host Memorial Day Service

The American Legion in Chester will host the Annual Memorial Day Service for the community. The event will take place Memorial Day, Monday May 30th at 11:00 A.M. at the Chester American Legion Post 487. Lee and Farida Hollaway of the Chester American Legion Post 487 stand beside the “Memorial...
CHESTER, IL
Perryville’s 3rd Annual Heroes for Kids Comic Con July 16

PERRYVILLE – On July 16, 2022-Heroes for Kids will be hosting the third annual Comic Con in Perryville, Missouri at the Perry Park Center (800 City Park Lane). The show booth fees and silent auction proceeds will be benefiting Shriner’s Hospital for Children and the Community Counseling Center Foundation.
PERRYVILLE, MO
May 23 River Region Sports Region

STE. GENEVIEVE – Valle Catholic’s girls track and field team finished in second place in the State Track and Field Meet Friday and and Saturday. Valle scored 41 points. Drexel won the event with 46 points. Delta came in third with 38. Class 1 girls. Saturday results:. Samantha...
STE. GENEVIEVE COUNTY, MO
Henry Anthony Dempke ‘Butch’ ‘Tony’

Henry Anthony Dempke (aka “Butch” or “Tony) passed away on Wednesday, May 18, 2022 at Mercy Hospital in Festus, Missouri. He was surrounded by family and friends. Henry was born on March 15, 1948 to Henry Fredrick Dempke and Ruth Kreitler Dempke in Ste. Genevieve, MO. He grew up in Kaskaskia, Illinois. He is predeceased by his parents, Henry and Ruth; as well as three brothers, Bobby, Sonny and Phillip Dempke; and two sisters, Patricia Lynn Parks and Shirley Ritter. He is survived by one brother, Paul (Edna) Dempke of Erwin, TN and two sisters: Frieda Patterson of Cutler, IL and Loretta (Kenny) Head of St. Mary. He is also survived by several nieces and nephews.
FESTUS, MO
Former Mayor Frank Derickson dies

CHESTER — A former mayor of the city of Chester has passed away. Frank Derickson served four terms as Chester mayor beginning in 1985. He passed away Sunday at Cedarhurst Senior Living, Sparta. Before being elected mayor, Derickson served as Chester City Clerk from 1959-1963. Then he served as...
CHESTER, IL
Highway 51 center turn lane to be extended starting June 6

SIKESTON—A section of Highway 51 in Perry County will be reduced to one lane with a 10-foot width restriction as construction crews extend the center turn lane. This section of roadway is located from Route T to Old St. Mary’s Road in Perryville. Weather permitting, work will start...
PERRY COUNTY, MO
Loyd ‘Buck’ J. Roscow

A funeral will be held Thursday, May 26, 2022 for 77-year-old Loyd “Buck” J. Roscow of Red Bud, Illinois, who passed away at 8:30 a.m., Sunday, May 22, 2022 at the Randolph County Care Center, Sparta, Illinois. He was born October 12, 1944, in Elizabethtown, Kentucky, son of...
RED BUD, IL
Frank E. Derickson

A funeral will be held Saturday, May 28, 2022 for 93-year-old Frank E. Derickson of Chester, Illinois, who passed away at 8:06 am, Sunday, May 22, 2022 at Cedarhurst Senior Living, Sparta, Illinois. He was born August 8, 1928 in Murphysboro, son of Cardel “Dirk” and Rose (nee Hauner) Derickson,...
CHESTER, IL
Perryville Police reports

PERRYVILLE — The Perryville Police Department has released its latest reports. 59-year-old Demetrius Brooks of St. Louis was arrested at 8:05 p.m. May 15th on two fugitive warrants and a charge of driving while suspended following a traffic stop on the northbound I-55 at the 129 mile marker. 47-year-old...
PERRYVILLE, MO
Randolph County Sheriff’s report

CHESTER – The Randolph County Sheriff’s Office has released its latest repport of arrests. Matthew P. Kirkland 29, Sparta, arrested May 16, 2022 by Sparta Police for aggravated battery, domestic battery & unlawful use of weapons. Is incarcerated. Megan E. Throop 28, Chester, arrested May 17, 2022 by...
RANDOLPH COUNTY, MO
Education
NexGen presents its side of the silica sand mine proposal

STE. GENEVIEVE – After a public meeting hosted by the opponents of the proposed NexGen Silica Sand Mine in Ste. Genevieve County; the proponents had a change to present their case in a public meeting hosted by the Missouri Department of Natural Resource Land Reclamation Program. Larry Lehman heads...
STE. GENEVIEVE, MO

