ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Industry

Spirit Airlines board unanimously rejects JetBlue tender offer

By Phil LeBeau
CNBC
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor a third time, Spirit Airlines' board unanimously rejected...

www.cnbc.com

Comments / 0

Related
ZDNet

Southwest Airlines admits to an insulting problem that'll drive everyone crazy

Let's start with the good news. Customers still adore Southwest Airlines. Well, relatively speaking. The airline has canceled a lot of flights this year but, in the new J.D. Power 2022 North America Airline Satisfaction Study, Southwest remains the absolute favorite of economy class passengers. For comparison, United Airlines came...
INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tender Offer#Spirit Airlines#Cnbc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
Motley Fool

Stock Market Plunge: 5 Unstoppable Stocks on Sale to Buy Now and Hold Forever

Big declines in the stock market are historically the perfect time to invest your money. These five stocks are highly profitable and offer sustainable competitive advantages that can make buy-and-hold-forever investors a lot richer. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing...
STOCKS
TheStreet

Royal Caribbean Quietly Makes a Key Casino-Policy Change

Cruise lines have a variety of different loyalty and rewards programs. Royal Caribbean (RCL) - Get Royal Caribbean Group Report, for example, has its Crown & Anchor Society, which rewards customers with perks based on how many nights they have sailed. Accrue 80 points and you hit Diamond level, which gets you access to an onboard loyalty lounge, four free drinks a day while sailing, and a number of other things.
LIFESTYLE
Motley Fool

Want to Get Richer? 5 Top Stocks to Buy Now and Hold Forever

Technology companies are typically the opposite due to innovation. But these titans of tech could have the staying power to reward investors for years to come. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
STOCKS
TheStreet

Carnival Cruise Line Crew Shortage Leads to Cancellations

Carnival Cruise Line (CCL) - Get Carnival Corporation Report has struggled to keep its ships fully staffed. That's due to a number of reasons, including crew being lost due to covid, the extended time it takes to onboard crew members, the Russian invasion of Ukraine, and some past crew simply not wanting to return to the company after the pandemic.
INDUSTRY
Motley Fool

3 Strategies to Get $10,000 in Annual Dividend Income

When a company that pays a dividend is available at a cheap price, it might be worth considering. In tough times, people are still looking for fairly inexpensive conveniences. If you're not sure what will really hold up, a basket approach could be a good choice for your invested cash.
STOCKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy