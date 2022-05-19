Spirit Airlines board unanimously rejects JetBlue tender offer

Want to start an argument? Tell your travel companion you won't be arriving two hours before your flight. Go on, try it. I'll be right here. No, this isn't a frivolous, first-world problem. Vacations have been ruined because of it. Marriages have ended. And with a record-breaking summer for air travel ahead, it's time to settle this question once and for all.

