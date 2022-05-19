AC/GC Competing Times For State Track And Field

The final day of competition for Greene County at the Coed State Track & Field Championships at Drake Stadium in Des Moines has been very good for the Rams. Senior Jackson Morton placed second in the Class 2A 110 meter high hurdles in 14:64 seconds, and he anchored the third place finish for the Rams in the shuttle hurdle relay team in a season best time. The all-senior quartet of Landyn Venteicher, Bryce Stalder, Nate Black, and Morton ran 1:00.73. The foursome was second to Central Decatur (Leon) in section one, who ran 1:00.64, and was second overall. The four fastest qualifying teams from Thursday’s preliminary ran in the final section and only Spirit Lake, who placed first overall in 1:00.50, was faster than CD and the Rams. The placing was among the best ever for a Jefferson-based shuttle hurdle relay since the event began for boys more than a decade ago. The third place finish is worth six points, the first points for the Rams.

GREENE COUNTY, IA ・ 2 DAYS AGO