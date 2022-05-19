ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Des Moines, IA

AC/GC Competing Times For State Track And Field

By Logan Mantz
raccoonvalleyradio.com
 4 days ago

The Adair-Casey/Guthrie Center track and field teams will be competing with some times to keep an eye out for in Des Moines. Today at 4:40pm both Austin Kunkle and Cayden Jensen will compete in the 200 meter dash then at 5:50pm the 4×800 meter relay team...

www.raccoonvalleyradio.com

raccoonvalleyradio.com

AC/GC Final Results State Track And Field Championships

Adair-Casey/Guthrie Center track and field state participants had a very success weekend from Drake Stadium in Des Moines. It was a busy Saturday with six events going for ACGC. The day started with Ava Campbell finishing in 22nd place in the girls 800m dash along with a 16th place finish in the 1500 meter. Then Trevin Suhr ran in two events that include a solid time in the boys 800 meter dash with 8th place and a 5th place finish in the 1600 meter. Suhr concluded the state meet with three medals. Austin Kunkle participated in two individual Saturday events which started with a 4th place finish in the 100 meter and a 4th place placement in the 200 meter with a time 22.29 which is a new school record. Kunkle concluded the state meet with three medals. Finally, the boys 4×100 was disqualified.
DES MOINES, IA
raccoonvalleyradio.com

Dallas County Schools Produce State Track and Field Champions

Dallas County schools recently competed in the 2022 State Track and Field Meet and multiple representatives came away as state champions. The Adel-DeSoto-Minburn girls and boys track and fields had representatives at the State Track and Field Meet and they came away with state champions in the boys 200m dash with Brevin Doll taking first place, the girls 4×100 meter team of Makayla Crannell, Jada Grove, Olivia Tollari and Hallie Henfling took first place and these four girls were also state champions in the girls 4x200m relay as well.
DALLAS COUNTY, IA
raccoonvalleyradio.com

DCG Boys Track and Field Win Team State Championship

Dallas Center – Grimes boys track and field team knew they had a deep and talented roster coming into the season in 2022, and they were able to showcase it this past weekend, making history and winning the state championship as a team. The Mustangs were able to put up a team score of 73 points, with conference foes Pella second at 71.5 points and Newton 3rd at 50 points.
GRIMES, IA
raccoonvalleyradio.com

ADM Finds State Championship in Girls 4×200

It was another very busy day in 3A boys and girls state track and field in Des Moines, and for the ADM Tigers, they were able to find a state champion in the girls 4×200 meter relay race. ADM girls was able to put up in the 4×200 meter...
DES MOINES, IA
raccoonvalleyradio.com

Morton is 110 High Hurdles Runner-up; Rams finish third in 2A boys shuttle hurdle; Olivia Shannon is seventh in 2A 200

The final day of competition for Greene County at the Coed State Track & Field Championships at Drake Stadium in Des Moines has been very good for the Rams. Senior Jackson Morton placed second in the Class 2A 110 meter high hurdles in 14:64 seconds, and he anchored the third place finish for the Rams in the shuttle hurdle relay team in a season best time. The all-senior quartet of Landyn Venteicher, Bryce Stalder, Nate Black, and Morton ran 1:00.73. The foursome was second to Central Decatur (Leon) in section one, who ran 1:00.64, and was second overall. The four fastest qualifying teams from Thursday’s preliminary ran in the final section and only Spirit Lake, who placed first overall in 1:00.50, was faster than CD and the Rams. The placing was among the best ever for a Jefferson-based shuttle hurdle relay since the event began for boys more than a decade ago. The third place finish is worth six points, the first points for the Rams.
GREENE COUNTY, IA
raccoonvalleyradio.com

Boys Golf Starts State Tournament, Boy Soccer in Playoffs, Softball Has Opening Night

It’s a remarkably very busy Monday for ADM Tiger athletics, as they will be having many different sports competing in what is going to be an exciting day. The action starts this morning for the boys golf team, as they will be competing at Veekner Golf Course in Ames for the 3A state golf tournament. The Tigers will be competing in the state golf tournament for the second consecutive year, as the Tigers were able to finish in 8th place last year at state, and will look to improve upon that result. The team will be teeing off at 10:30 this morning.
AMES, IA
raccoonvalleyradio.com

Rams hope to score points in today’s Finals

Greene County High School senior Jackson Morton has the third fastest qualifying time entering the Class 2A 110 meter high hurdles finals this afternoon at the Coed State Track & Field Championships at Drake Stadium in Des Moines. Morton was second in his qualifying heat on Friday in 14.80 seconds, the second fastest time he’s ever recorded. Morton also anchored the Rams to the today’s final in the shuttle hurdle relay during Thursday’s prelim, Fortunes were not on Morton’s side in the 400 meter hurdles final yesterday as he hit the fifth hurdle hard, but kept his footing, then later hit another and fell onto the track. He did get up and finish the race in 1:02.43 and placed 23rd. He wasn’t alone in that regard as the race favorite from Treynor took two tumbles over hurdles and finished 24th.
GREENE COUNTY, IA
raccoonvalleyradio.com

Mustangs Find State Championship in 1600 Medley

Dallas Center – Grimes boys and girls track and field were back for day number two at the state meet on Friday, and they were able to find some great results in many different events. The boys 1600 medley was able to win the state championship, breaking the all time 3A record with a time of 3 minutes 27 seconds. That talented team included Keaton Jackson, Gavin Todd, Daniel Onwuramaka, and Aidan Ramsey.
GRIMES, IA
raccoonvalleyradio.com

AC/GC Baseball Collects First Win In Large Margin

The Adair-Casey/Guthrie Center baseball team avoids losing their first two games with a decisive victory on the road Friday. The final score was AC/GC Chargers 19 Glidden-Ralston 8. Konnr Kinney made his varsity debut with his first at bat and driving in four runs along with Keitn Kinney with three runs batted in. Reid Rumelhart made his first start as a pitcher and he did not give up a single run with five strikeouts and only allowed one walk in 2 2/3 innings pitched. The Chargers as team got the bats going with 17 hits and 19 runs against Glidden-Ralston after a cold opening night game on Tuesday against Woodward-Granger with 2 hits.
GUTHRIE CENTER, IA
raccoonvalleyradio.com

Baseball & Softball Season Starts Monday

Next week starts baseball and softball season for the Wildcats, and it’s going to be a busy one. On Monday the baseball team hosts the Panorama Panthers, while the softball team travels to Panora for their game against them. Also on Monday, the boys soccer team hosts the St. Albert Falcons in the second round of Substate games. If they win, they’ll play the last game of the Substate bracket on Wednesday for their chance to get in to the state tournament.
PANORA, IA
raccoonvalleyradio.com

2nd Annual BRAG is this Saturday in Greene County

This weekend is the 2nd Annual Bike Ride Around Greene County (BRAG) event. Co-organizer Emily Dyer with Jefferson Matters: A Main Street and Chamber Community says the 36 mile bike ride will start from the Welcome Center in Jefferson at 8:30am on Saturday. The route takes bicyclists from the Welcome Center, north to Lakeside Golf Course, then onto 209 Main restaurant in Paton, back south to Dana for a water stop, onto 30 Yard Line in Grand Junction, before coming back to Jefferson at Doc’s Stadium.
GREENE COUNTY, IA
raccoonvalleyradio.com

Reminder: Panora Lions Club Golf Tournament is Today

The Panora Lions Club is encouraging those able to putt and chip to bring friends to their golf tournament today. The fourth annual Kim Lubeck Memorial Golf Tournament is a four person best ball scramble with the cost of $160 and Lake Panorama Golf Course members will get a 10 percent discount. Included in the admission fee is a pork loin meal after the 18 hole event. Check in will start at noon and the shotgun tournament will begin at 1pm at the Panorama West Golf Course. All proceeds will fund Panora Lions Club causes.
PANORA, IA
raccoonvalleyradio.com

Jimmie Lyle Robson, 86, of Guthrie Center

Memorial services for Jimmie Lyle Robson, 86, of Guthrie Center, will be Thursday, May 26th at 3:30 pm at the First Christian Church in Guthrie Center. Visitation will be Thursday from 4 pm to 6 pm at the church. Twigg Funeral Home in Guthrie Center is assisting the family. Survivors include: Sons, Rickie Robson of Guthrie Center, Ronnie Robson of Panora and Rodney Robson of Panora. 6 grandchildren, 15 great grandchildren. Sister, Kay Campbell of Guthrie Center.
GUTHRIE CENTER, IA
raccoonvalleyradio.com

Wetrich Hired as Jefferson Matters Events and Tourism Coordinator

Jefferson Matters: A Main Street and Chamber Community has hired a new individual. Matt Wetrich replaces Beth Vander Wilt as the Events and Tourism Coordinator. Earlier this year, Vander Wilt was hired by the Jefferson Matters Board as the new executive director. Wetrich has 15 years of experience in marketing and implementing public programming and events.
JEFFERSON, IA
raccoonvalleyradio.com

Greene County High School Graduation Ceremony is Tomorrow

The 2022 Greene County High School Senior Class will have its commencement ceremony tomorrow. The senior awards night was this past Tuesday and Superintendent Tim Christensen shares his thoughts from that event. “Just a great event to be able to recognize senior students with some awards but then also reward...
GREENE COUNTY, IA
raccoonvalleyradio.com

Memorial Day Services Announced in Greene County

There are several Memorial Day ceremonies coming up in Greene County. At 8am on Memorial Day there will be a mass service at St. Patrick Historical Church in rural Churdan, followed by a military service at the church’s cemetery. Then from 8am-noon will be coffee and rolls, sponsored by the Churdan American Legion Auxiliary at the American Legion Hall in Churdan. Finally, at 9:30am there will be a military service at the Highland Township Cemetery in Churdan, with the Town and Country Band performing.
GREENE COUNTY, IA
raccoonvalleyradio.com

Doris Wetzel, 91, of Guthrie Center

Graveside Services for Doris Wetzel, 91, of Guthrie Center will be held Wednesday, May 25, 2022 at 10:00 A.M. at the Union Cemetery in Guthrie Center, Iowa. Burial will be at the Union Cemetery, Guthrie Center, IA. Twigg Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements. She is survived by...
GUTHRIE CENTER, IA
raccoonvalleyradio.com

Iowa Pork Producers Association To Host ‘Thank You’ Event In Perry Tomorrow

The Iowa Pork Producers Association will be in Perry tomorrow to thank the Perry community for their support the last two years. The event is being organized by the Iowa Pork Producers Association and Tyson Foods and will say thank you to the community for their support of farmers and plant workers as they worked through adjustments from the coronavirus pandemic and supply chain issues.
PERRY, IA

