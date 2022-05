HAMBURG, N.Y. — The Erie County Sheriff's Office is holding another free car seat safety check this weekend for any parents or guardians who need a little assistance. Deputies will be at the North Boston Volunteer Fire Co. at 5646 Herman Hill Road in Hamburg on Sunday, May 28, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. to answer any questions, and to help with car seat installations. Deputies will also be offering seat inspections and will provide instructions for proper installations.

