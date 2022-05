GLENDALE, Arizona – David Benavidez has landed yet another divisional rival who talks about meeting in the ring. That has been a years-long problem for the 25-year-old Benavidez, who is eager to face the division’s top talents but who often finds himself settling for the best available fighter to actually sign the contract. It’s why he chooses to filter out any trash talk about him as nothing more than white noise, such as the bold claims recently made by secondary WBA super middleweight titleholder David Morrell (6-0, 5KOs).

GLENDALE, AZ ・ 2 DAYS AGO