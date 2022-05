TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - The Tuscaloosa County Commission voted in favor of paying $172,500 in retirement bonuses to former county employees. The money will come from Tuscaloosa County’s general fund. Tuscaloosa County Probate Judge Rob Robertson says the Alabama state legislature allowed for one-time bonuses for some county employees during the last legislative session. More than 320 Tuscaloosa County employees are eligible to get the one-time bonus. That includes a mix of state employees under Tuscaloosa County’s retirement system and others who worked under the county commission.

TUSCALOOSA COUNTY, AL ・ 14 HOURS AGO