A former Manassas Park councilman is hoping to reclaim his seat this fall. Michael Carrera, who most recently lost his 2020 bid to become the city’s mayor, has filed to run for the six-seat council again as an independent. He first won election to the council in 2014 but lost his re-election bid in 2018. The business analyst for Arlington County then ran against incumbent Democratic Mayor Jeanette Rishell in 2020, losing to Rishell by just under 400 votes. Manassas Park is the second smallest locality in Northern Virginia with a 2020 census population of 17,219.

MANASSAS PARK, VA ・ 1 DAY AGO