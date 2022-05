ANDERSON, S.C. — Four people were killed and three others hurt in a wreck on Highway 81 in Anderson, South Carolina, authorities said Saturday. The accident happened about 6 p.m. Friday. Three people were trapped in their vehicles and pronounced dead at the scene. A fourth person died hours later while in surgery at Prisma Health in Greenville, South Carolina, Anderson County Coroner Greg Shore said.

ANDERSON, SC ・ 1 DAY AGO