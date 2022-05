Greene County High School senior Jackson Morton has the third fastest qualifying time entering the Class 2A 110 meter high hurdles finals this afternoon at the Coed State Track & Field Championships at Drake Stadium in Des Moines. Morton was second in his qualifying heat on Friday in 14.80 seconds, the second fastest time he’s ever recorded. Morton also anchored the Rams to the today’s final in the shuttle hurdle relay during Thursday’s prelim, Fortunes were not on Morton’s side in the 400 meter hurdles final yesterday as he hit the fifth hurdle hard, but kept his footing, then later hit another and fell onto the track. He did get up and finish the race in 1:02.43 and placed 23rd. He wasn’t alone in that regard as the race favorite from Treynor took two tumbles over hurdles and finished 24th.

GREENE COUNTY, IA ・ 2 DAYS AGO