Slight Chance For PM Showers/Storms Tomorrow

Temperatures will remain above normal tonight, in the low to mid-60s for most. The heat and humidity will be the story for Black-Eyed Susan Day and Preakness with highs in the low to mid 90s, but it will feel like the upper 90s to 100 degrees on Saturday. Plus, temps on Saturday will flirt with the record high of 96 degrees set back in 1934. A cold front will move through on Sunday bringing showers and storms with it. Highs will remain in the 90s ahead of the front. Behind the front, highs will dip below normal into the low 70s and showers are possible into the middle of next week.

7 Day Forecast:

Tonight Mostly clear, with a low around 62. West wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light and variable in the evening. Winds could gust as high as 18 mph.

Friday Mostly sunny, with a high near 90. Light and variable wind becoming south 6 to 11 mph in the morning.

Friday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 71. South wind 5 to 9 mph.

Saturday Sunny, with a high near 96. Southwest wind around 7 mph.

Saturday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 72. South wind 6 to 9 mph.

Sunday A chance of showers and thunderstorms after 3pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 92. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Sunday Night A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 3am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 65. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Monday A chance of showers after 9am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 76. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Monday Night A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 58. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Tuesday A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 74. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Tuesday Night A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 58. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Wednesday A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 77. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Wednesday Night A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 63. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Thursday A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 80. Chance of precipitation is 50%.