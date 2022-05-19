ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Slight Chance For PM Showers/Storms Tomorrow

By Patrick Pete
WMAR 2 News Baltimore
WMAR 2 News Baltimore
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BMwUZ_0fjLruct00

Temperatures will remain above normal tonight, in the low to mid-60s for most. The heat and humidity will be the story for Black-Eyed Susan Day and Preakness with highs in the low to mid 90s, but it will feel like the upper 90s to 100 degrees on Saturday. Plus, temps on Saturday will flirt with the record high of 96 degrees set back in 1934. A cold front will move through on Sunday bringing showers and storms with it. Highs will remain in the 90s ahead of the front. Behind the front, highs will dip below normal into the low 70s and showers are possible into the middle of next week.

Stay tuned!

WMAR

7 Day Forecast:

Tonight Mostly clear, with a low around 62. West wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light and variable in the evening. Winds could gust as high as 18 mph.
Friday Mostly sunny, with a high near 90. Light and variable wind becoming south 6 to 11 mph in the morning.
Friday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 71. South wind 5 to 9 mph.
Saturday Sunny, with a high near 96. Southwest wind around 7 mph.
Saturday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 72. South wind 6 to 9 mph.
Sunday A chance of showers and thunderstorms after 3pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 92. Chance of precipitation is 50%.
Sunday Night A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 3am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 65. Chance of precipitation is 50%.
Monday A chance of showers after 9am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 76. Chance of precipitation is 50%.
Monday Night A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 58. Chance of precipitation is 50%.
Tuesday A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 74. Chance of precipitation is 40%.
Tuesday Night A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 58. Chance of precipitation is 40%.
Wednesday A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 77. Chance of precipitation is 40%.
Wednesday Night A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 63. Chance of precipitation is 40%.
Thursday A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 80. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#South Wind#West Wind#Thunderstorms
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
WMAR 2 News Baltimore

WMAR 2 News Baltimore

28K+
Followers
7K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Baltimore, Maryland news and weather from WMAR 2 News Baltimore, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.wmar2news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy