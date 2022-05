HOUSTON (KIAH) — Authorities are looking for an Alvin teacher who has gone missing over this past weekend. Craig Kettler, 49, is a teacher in Alvin ISD and has not been in contact with anyone since Thursday, May 19, according to Texas EquuSearch. Kettler’s family and friends state that it’s out of character for him to be not in contact with anyone for this long of a time.

HOUSTON, TX ・ 16 HOURS AGO