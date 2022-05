As the sweltering heat reaches Miami, the sun’s out, and so is everyone. From boats to beaches, pool or park picnics, and outdoor entertaining, the last thing we want to be doing is cooking in the kitchen, but rather, enjoying the outdoors. However, you must wonder, do you need to head to Publix and queue for hours on end to secure the last of the fried chicken boxes and mass-produced sides? Not really. How you may ask? Mr. Mandolin’s “The Feast” allows you to bring a slice of the Aegean coast to your home or get-together.

MIAMI, FL ・ 3 DAYS AGO