A Crofton man was charged with wanton endangerment after a disturbance on Adams Store Poole Mill Road in Christian County Sunday morning. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say 42-year-old Donovan Cansler, who was allegedly intoxicated, went to a home on Adams Store Poole Mill Road to get his son from family members after church. He reportedly got out of the vehicle armed with a gun and then got into a physical altercation with a family member, pushing and grabbing each other by the neck before law enforcement arrived.

CROFTON, KY ・ 9 HOURS AGO