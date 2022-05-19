Under Armour CEO to step down next month

Patrick Frisk, the longtime CEO and president of Under Armour is stepping down. The Baltimore based company says that move will become official on June 1.

The change comes as Under Armour, like so many other companies, struggles to deal with supply chain issues and COVID-19 lockdowns in China. Shares of Under Armour have dropped 50% in 2022.

Under Armour's Chief Operating Officer, Colin Browne, will step in as CEO until a replacement is found.