Bases Loaded Sports Collectibles to host Rick Jeanneret for signing event

The West Seneca Senior Center’s Fitness Center has updated its weight and row equipment to commercial grade, ease-of-use, high-quality machines. The Fitness Center has always boasted an indoor walking track with non-slip walking surface and cushioning; cardio equipment including rowers, treadmills, ellipticals, gliders, recumbent bikes and airdyne cycles; a separate aerobic area with free weights, resistance bands and exercise balls; bocce ball and shuffleboard courts; and TVs with surround sound for entertainment while you work out. Now, they also have brand new weightlifting machines for chest press, lat pulldown with seated row, leg press, leg extension with hamstring curl, and two functional trainers to work every muscle and train the entire body.

WEST SENECA, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO