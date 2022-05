Ivan had an interesting comment in today’s paper about buying gasoline on Tuesdays. Our opinion, however, is that there is a more serious gas issue affecting Platte City. In the 18 years we have lived here, we have almost never seen a difference in gas price among the various Platte City gas stations, not even a penny. We are not sure if there is some type of oral or written agreement among the Platte City gas stations to have just one Platte City gas price or if the other gas stations are afraid of QT’s market power and just follow suit. When QT raises (or lowers) its price, the others follow immediately, almost like a fax or email was sent out to all.

PLATTE CITY, MO ・ 3 DAYS AGO