IL-33 enhances Jagged1 mediated NOTCH1 intracellular domain (NICD) deubiquitination and pathological angiogenesis in proliferative retinopathy
Pathological retinal neovascularization (NV) is a clinical manifestation of various proliferative retinopathies, and treatment of NV using anti-VEGF therapies is not selective, as it also impairs normal retinal vascular growth and function. Here, we show that genetic deletion or siRNA-mediated downregulation of IL-33 reduces pathological NV in a murine model of...www.nature.com
Comments / 0