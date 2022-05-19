ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

3 Chicago date ideas under $25

By Sami Sparber
Axios Chicago
Axios Chicago
 4 days ago

Dating can be expensive, but you don't have to spend a ton of money to have a good time.

  • Whether you are on a first date or have been together for years, here are some date ideas under $25.

1. Walk The 606

Enjoy a stroll along this elevated trail, formerly an abandoned rail line. The lush park and trail system have multiple access points. Plan your route .

Best for: Outdoorsy couples.

Cost: Free.

Details: Check out some of our other favorite walking trails and parks .

2. Explore the Fulton Market district

Grab a sweet treat or light bite from one of the area's many vibrant eateries. Once you're finished, peruse shops and street art with skyline views.

Best for: Those who like playing tourist in their own city.

Cost: Varies. We suggest sampling the decadent cupcakes at Sugargoat ($17 for a four-pack) or sandwiches from J.P. Graziano ($10–$12 each).

Details: Don't miss our Food Fight over the city's best Italian subs — Justin's pick is J.P. Graziano's Mr. G.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2VRVqh_0fjLmati00
Sugargoat. Photo: Sami Sparber/Axios

3. Tour Adler at Night

Head after work and browse the planetarium's hands-on activities and experiences. "Adler at Night" runs Wednesdays from 4pm to 10pm.

Best for: Star-crossed lovers. Literally.

Cost: Free museum entry for Illinois residents every Wednesday.

Details: All tickets must be bought online in advance. Plan your visit .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xqpVe_0fjLmati00
The view from Adler, featuring Henry Moore's sundial. Photo: Raymond Boyd/Getty Images

Comments / 1

Related
NBC Chicago

Dr. Willie Wilson This Week Will Giveaway $1M in Food and Gas to Chicago Seniors. Here's Where and When

The locations and dates have been announced for Chicago businessman Dr. Willie Wilson's latest gas and cash giveaway for residents. "Today, the cost of gasoline and food is at a 40-year high," Wilson said in a news release earlier this week. "Lower income families spend approximately 77 percent of their income on necessities. The costs of milk and eggs are up 11 percent, meat is up 13 percent and fruits and vegetables 8 percent."
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

'Chicago at the Crossroad' documentary airs in Chatham Monday night

CHICAGO (CBS) --On Monday, a five-time Emmy filmmaker will screen his documentary in Chatham to offer a rare historic look into how poverty was systemically created in Chicago at the community level."If you go downtown, you almost feel invincible. Then you go south."The documentary is called "Chicago at the Crossroad." It was released three years ago after Brian Schodorf filmed it over the course of 15 years.In the film, Schodorf examined the root causes of violence in the city and how Chicago isn't making any progress to stop it."When you talk about violence, you can't go without bringing up the disinvestment and the distrust that is now present in many of these communities and that's all wrapped up into housing," he said.Schodorf said Monday night's screening at the Cinema Chatham is a chance for the community to voice their opinions with local leaders.The evening starts with a meet and greet at 5:45 and then "Chicago at the Crossroad" will be shown at 6:30 with a community forum to follow. 
CHICAGO, IL
Q985

There’s a Secret Mermaid In Illinois. Do You Know Where It Is?

Illinois is full of a lot of interesting things providing a plethora of selfie opportunities. In Casey, Illinois there are eight "world's largest" items in the tiny town. One of them is this massive mailbox. This monstrosity alone attractions from all over the state. A Few Fun Notes:. The flag...
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
Local
Illinois Society
Chicago, IL
Society
City
Chicago, IL
Axios Chicago

4 weekday happy hour specials in Chicago

Going out is fun, but who doesn't like a deal?Worth noting: Happy hours weren't fully legal in Illinois until 2015.In the spirit of being legally allowed to drink with a discount, here are a few specials to take advantage of during the week.1. TantaHappy hour is weekdays from 5pm to 7pm. You can get $6 beers, $10 cocktails, and wine and snacks under $10.Address: 118 W. Grand Ave. Photo: Mistey Nguyen, courtesy of Tanta Chicago2. Bernie'sWeekdays from 4:30pm to 6:30pm, get $7 select beers, $9 select wines, $10 Moscow mules, $11 house sangrias and appetizers for $15 and under.Address: 660 N. Orleans St.3. Swift & Son's TavernGet $1.50 oysters and drink specials on weekdays from 4:30pm to 6pm.Address: 3600 N. Clark St.4. The Walk InChoose from a selection of $6 mixed drinks weekdays from 5pm to 8pm.Address: 2727 N. Milwaukee Ave.
CHICAGO, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Rockford holds Expo for Black business owners

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford is home to another business expo, and it is for the first annual “Black Wall Street” this time. More than 20 vendors from Rockford, Madison and Chicago attended the expo. The event was held at Clarence Hicks Memorial Sports Park. Businesses included hair and skin care, art, clothing, snacks and […]
ROCKFORD, IL
ourquadcities.com

Vanished QC: Missing Chicago woman has QC ties

A $1,000 Crime Stoppers reward is being offered for the whereabouts of a missing Chicago woman who has ties to the Quad-Cities. The family and friends of Sheena Gibbs, 40 – she was born Nov. 16, 1981 – continue to spread the word about her disappearance. The last...
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Henry Moore
Secret Chicago

Navy Pier’s Weekly Summer Firework Shows Kick Off This Coming Weekend

Navy Pier’s summer events are coming back with a bang. Chicago has begun its steady transition into summer. As the weather warms up and riverwalk and lakefront locations begin to thrive numerous events begin announcing themselves encouraging even more excitement for the months to come. Of all of the most symbolic of summer’s impending arrival is the start of Navy Pier’s summer program of events.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

Dr. Willie Wilson to Hold $1M Cash, Grocery Giveaway For Chicago Seniors Monday

Chicago businessman Dr. Willie Wilson plans to hold a $1 million cash and grocery giveaway for Chicago seniors Monday, according to a press release. "Today, the cost of gasoline and food is at a 40-year high," Wilson said in the release. "Lower income families spend approximately 77 percent of their income on necessities. The costs of milk and eggs are up 11 percent, meat is up 13 percent.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Chance The Snapper, Chicago's favorite gator, buffed up and ready for beach season in Florida

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Chicago's favorite reptile is growing up.Chance The Snapper became a citywide sensation in 2019, after he was spotted swimming in the Humboldt Park lagoon and managed to elude capture for a week.Frank Robb, the alligator-trapper who caught Chance, recently shared new video from Saint Augustine Alligator Farm in Florida.Robb says Chance is now over 6'4" long, more than foot bigger than he was three years ago.Chance also packed on a lot of muscle just in time for beach season.
CHICAGO, IL
vnexplorer.net

Students, parents from five Chicago schools will get college for free

You have to admire the ambition of an inner-city high school that calls itself Johnson College Prep. Especially when a third of the students have no permanent home and many dodge violence just to get to class. But the students in this Chicago public school believe in their name. They’ve done the work. They’ve been accepted to college. Trouble is, few have the money to go. Johnson College Prep needed something like a miracle. And we were there when the miracle called Hope Chicago arrived.
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Italian
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Relationship Advice
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Relationships
yr.media

Lil Durk Creates HBCU Initiative For Chicago Black Males

Chicago rapper Lil Durk, aka Durkio, has launched an initiative through his non-profit Neighborhood Heroes Foundation to help bridge the gap between Chicago’s youth and HBCUs. According to myneighborhoodheroes.org, the mission of the organization is “to empower and collaborate with everyday Heroes who are taking the lead to make...
CHICAGO, IL
wgnradio.com

Manny’s Deli: A true Chicago classic

Dan Raskin is a fourth generation owner and member of the family that has run Manny’s Cafeteria & Delicatessen since 1942. He joined Kevin Powell and Michael Piff on the Chicago’s Very Own Eats podcast to talk about the staying power of Manny’s, its history in Chicago, why politicians have to stop by while on their campaign trail, what sets their sandwiches apart from anything else you’ve ever had, and how social media helped keep them in business through the pandemic.
CHICAGO, IL
chicagoonthecheap.com

Chi Soul Fest at Navy Pier

The rich history of Chicago soul music comes alive during the annual Chi Soul Fest at Navy Pier on June 11-12, 2022. This free, two-day music fest presents local musicians in the Beer Garden and at the Polk Bros Park Performance Lawns. Chicago’s influential standing as a producer of major...
CHICAGO, IL
Axios Chicago

Axios Chicago

Chicago, IL
31
Followers
103
Post
968
Views
ABOUT

Axios Chicago, anchored by Monica Eng and Justin Kauffman, is here to help readers get smarter, faster on the most consequential news and developments unfolding in their own backyard.

 https://www.axios.com/local/chicago

Comments / 0

Community Policy