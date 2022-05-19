3 Chicago date ideas under $25

Dating can be expensive, but you don't have to spend a ton of money to have a good time.

Whether you are on a first date or have been together for years, here are some date ideas under $25.

1. Walk The 606

Enjoy a stroll along this elevated trail, formerly an abandoned rail line. The lush park and trail system have multiple access points. Plan your route .

Best for: Outdoorsy couples.

Cost: Free.

Details: Check out some of our other favorite walking trails and parks .

2. Explore the Fulton Market district

Grab a sweet treat or light bite from one of the area's many vibrant eateries. Once you're finished, peruse shops and street art with skyline views.

Best for: Those who like playing tourist in their own city.

Cost: Varies. We suggest sampling the decadent cupcakes at Sugargoat ($17 for a four-pack) or sandwiches from J.P. Graziano ($10–$12 each).

Details: Don't miss our Food Fight over the city's best Italian subs — Justin's pick is J.P. Graziano's Mr. G.

3. Tour Adler at Night

Sugargoat. Photo: Sami Sparber/Axios

Head after work and browse the planetarium's hands-on activities and experiences. "Adler at Night" runs Wednesdays from 4pm to 10pm.

Best for: Star-crossed lovers. Literally.

Cost: Free museum entry for Illinois residents every Wednesday.

Details: All tickets must be bought online in advance. Plan your visit .

The view from Adler, featuring Henry Moore's sundial. Photo: Raymond Boyd/Getty Images