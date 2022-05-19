A guide to NC’s beaches and coastal getaways: Outer Banks, Atlantic and more

Sometimes when need to get away, nothing hits quite like a beach trip.

Luckily, North Carolina’s many beaches are easily within driving distance from the Triangle.

But which beach is the best? That depends on what you’re looking for.

Whether you want to dip your toes in the water, go fishing or just sit in the sand, here’s a guide to some of North Carolina’s beaches and coastal regions.

Outer Banks: Corolla, Duck, Kitty Hawk, Ocracoke, more

Perhaps North Carolina’s most famous and iconic beach region — thanks to its long history and a certain Netflix series — the Outer Banks feature more than 100 miles of beaches in about 10 key towns stretching south from the northeastern corner of the state.

The state’s northernmost beaches, the Outer Banks are home to America’s mysterious first colony at Roanoke Island , the site of Wright Brothers’ first flight at Kitty Hawk, the first national seashore in the U.S. at Cape Hatteras and much more.

You can make a trip out of visiting all of the towns up and down the Outer Banks, or pick one or two to visit at a time.

Getting there: Note that getting to the Outer Banks from Raleigh and other parts of the Triangle will likely take you longer than traveling to other beaches in the state.

In addition to the information below, you can also find more information about the towns and beaches of the Outer Banks, including ones not listed here, at outerbanks.org .

Corolla (About 230 miles, or four hours, from Raleigh)

Want to see some of North Carolina’s famed wild horses? Corolla, in Currituck County, could be the destination for you. ( Pro tip: Corolla isn’t pronounced like the Toyota car of the same name. It’s kuh-RAH-luh.)

▪ The community has several beach accesses across more than 20 miles of remote shoreline. If you want to go off the beaten path, you can explore the 4×4 beach area.

▪ The community’s wild horses have roamed in the Currituck area for more than 400 years, and are most commonly found in the four-wheel-drive areas of the community’s beaches. It’s illegal to come with 50 feet of the horses, so you’ll need to observe from afar, but there are several guided tour options available to consider during your visit.

▪ Corolla is also home to the Currituck Beach Lighthouse , one of the only lighthouses in America that still has its original first-order Fresnel lens. The lighthouse is open to the public mid-March through December every year, and admission is $10 for anyone 4 years old or older.

Find out more about Corolla and beaches in Currituck County at visitcurrituck.com .

Visitors ascend the steps of the Currituck Beach Lighthouse in Corolla, N.C. Jacqueline Larma/AP

Duck (About 215 miles, or about three and a half hours, from Raleigh)

Duck is the northernmost incorporated town on the Outer Banks.

▪ The town is home to a 7-mile stretch of shoreline, but access is limited to residents and visitors staying in the town’s vacation homes or hotels.

▪ The town maintains a mile-long soundside boardwalk , which allows residents and visitors to enjoy the Currituck Sound, visit some of the town’s retail establishments and restaurants, take in a show or just relax.

▪ While you’re in town, make sure to try Duck Donuts , a doughnut shop that started in Duck in 2007 and has now expanded to more than 100 locations across North Carolina and the U.S.

Find more information about Duck at townofduck.com or outerbanks.org .

Kill Devil Hills (About 205 miles, or just under three and a half hours, from Raleigh)

The geographic center of the Outer Banks, Kill Devil Hills is also the Outer Banks’ largest town by population with 7,500 year-round residents.

Notably, the Wright Brothers also made North Carolina “first in flight” when they sent their Wright Flyer plane on its first set of flights at Kill Devil Hills in 1903.

▪ While you’re visiting Kill Devil Hills, you can relax on the town’s beaches, which are all open for public access. Many of the town’s beach houses, hotels and motels have private boardwalks leading you directly to the sand.

▪ Want to go fishing? Check out the Avalon Fishing Pier and try catching a fresh seafood dinner.

▪ Of course, you can’t visit Kill Devil Hills without visiting the Wright Brothers National Memorial . Part of the National Park Service, this attraction features a replica of the Wright Flyer, paths that let you trace the paths of the Wright Brothers’ first flights and a hilltop monument.

For more information about Kill Devil Hills, visit kdhnc.com or outerbanks.org .

A sculpture at the Wright Brothers National Memorial depicts the 1903 first flight of Orville and Wilbur Wright at what is today known as Kill Devil Hill, North Carolina. Scott Hawkins/Sun Herald

Kitty Hawk (About 205 miles, or just under three and a half hours, from Raleigh)

Kitty Hawk “ may be the most commercial of the Outer Banks towns , with a Walmart and Home Depot,” but there are plenty of other local surf shops, restaurants and other retailers to make the town unique.

For many people traveling to the Outer Banks, Kitty Hawk will be the first town you reach when you hit the islands’ shores — so even if you don’t stay here, you can stop and look around before passing through.

▪ Kitty Hawk has a dozen public beach accesses, plus more private accesses at hotels, beachside motels and cottages and oceanfront rental homes.

▪ Looking for a deeper connection with nature than just visiting the beach? The Kitty Hawk Woods Reserve offers a total of 1,890 acres filled with globally rare plant communities, including maritime deciduous forest, maritime swamp forest and interdune ponds.

Find more information about Kitty Hawk at kittyhawknc.gov or outerbanks.org .

Nags Head (Just under 200 miles, or just over three hours, from Raleigh)

Nags Head is called the “ heart of vacationing on the Outer Banks .” Like Kitty Hawk, it’s also a town you might encounter early on once you arrive to the Outer Banks, so it could be worth making a few stops even if you’re staying elsewhere.

▪ Nags Head sits at a “wide point” on the Outer Banks, meaning it’s not as narrow as some other points on the barrier islands.

▪ Beach accesses in Nags Head are open to the public, with some vacation rentals and private residences offering private access. The Cape Hatteras National Seashore begins in southern Nags Head and stretches for 75 miles south to Ocracoke.

▪ If you’re searching for even more sand than a day at the beach can offer, check out Jockey’s Ridge State Park , home to the tallest living sand dune on the Atlantic coast. Pro tip: Bring a kite and spend the day watching it fly.

▪ Try your hand at fishing at Jeanette’s Pier , which is part of the North Carolina Aquarium, or at the Outer Banks Fishing Pier .

Learn more about Nags Head at nagsheadnc.gov or outerbanks.org .

Camden Donai of Pittsburgh, Pa. carries his beach chair down the steps of a beach access point on Tuesday, June 29, 2021 in Nags Head, N.C. Robert Willett/rwillett@newsobserver.com

Ocracoke (About 275 miles, or about five and a half hours, from Raleigh)

Ocracoke, at the southern tip of the Outer Banks, is home to 16 miles of undeveloped shoreline , offering “a beach vacation that’s different from anything on the mainland.”

▪ The community’s beaches are part of the Cape Hatteras National Seashore and have been voted the country’s second-best beaches. The beaches offer ample parking, restrooms, outdoor showers, water fountains, a wheelchair-friendly beach access ramp and a boardwalk.

▪ There is also off-road beach access in Ocracoke, but you’ll need to purchase a pass .

▪ Ocracoke is also home to the Ocracoke Lighthouse , the oldest continuously operating lighthouse in North Carolina and the second oldest in the nation. The lighthouse isn’t open for climbing, but you can still visit the grounds.

Find more information about Ocracoke at visitocracokenc.com .

Crystal Coast: Atlantic Beach, Emerald Isle, Pine Knoll Shores, Beaufort

Also known as the southern Outer Banks, North Carolina’s Crystal Coast is an 85-mile stretch of beaches sitting just south of the Outer Banks.

Atlantic Beach (About 150 miles, or about two hours and 40 minutes, from Raleigh)

▪ Situated on a barrier island bordered by the Atlantic Ocean and the Bogue Sound, Atlantic Beach is known for its abundance of public beaches.

▪ Fort Macon State Park , once a Civil War fort, now offers historical tours, plus a recreational shoreline for swimming, surf fishing and beachcombing.

▪ If you’re looking for fishing opportunities, try Oceanana Pier , which stretched 1,000 feet into the ocean. If you come up short and don’t catch anything, there’s a restaurant on-site.

Find out more about Atlantic Beach at atlanticbeach-nc.com or crystalcoastnc.org/communities/atlantic-beach .

Emerald Isle (About 145 miles, or about two and a half hours, from Raleigh)

Emerald Isle is on the western side of the Bogue Banks and offers 12 miles of shoreline for swimming, fishing or simply watching the waves roll in.

▪ The town has about 3,700 year-round residents , but during the peak of summer, around 50,000 people flock to the beach town.

▪ The town maintains more than 75 public beach accesses and more than 25 public sound accesses.

▪ Get tired of the beach and the sand? Spend a day at the Salty Pirate Water Park .

Find more information about Emerald Isle at emeraldisle-nc.org or crystalcoastnc.org/communities/emerald-isle .

A surfer rides out of a wave in swells brought on by Tropical Storm Isaias near Bogue Inlet Pier in Emerald Isle, N.C. on Monday evening, Aug. 3, 2020. Julia Wall/jwall@newsobserver.com

Pine Knoll Shores (About 155 miles, or about two hours and 45 minutes, from Raleigh)

Located west of Atlantic Beach, Pine Knoll shores offers a more secluded beach experience .

▪ The town offers public beach accesses through a series of designated walkways, as well as from various lodging options.

▪ Don’t miss the North Carolina Aquarium at Pine Knoll Shores , one of the state’s four aquarium facilities. The aquarium at Pine Knoll Shores offers more than 3,000 specimens of North Carolina’s most colorful aquatic life, making it the largest saltwater aquarium in the state.

▪ Want to enjoy views of the water while playing a round of golf? Check out the Country Club of the Crystal Coast .

Find out more about Pine Knoll Shores at townofpks.com or crystalcoastnc.org/communities/pine-knoll-shores .

Topsail Island: Topsail Beach, Surf City

South of the Crystal Coast, you’ll find a few beaches in the roughly 26-mile Topsail Island area , including Topsail Beach and Surf City . ( Pro tip: Topsail is pronounced “Tops’l,” not “Top-sail.”)

Topsail Beach (About 145 miles, or about two and a half hours, from Raleigh)

▪ Incorporated in 1963, Topsail Beach sits north of Wilmington and is home to beaches, restaurants, shops and a fishing pier, making for a “friendly, family oriented style of beach living.”

▪ High-rise development is not allowed in the town, and conservation of the island environment is a top priority, according to the town’s website.

▪ About 500 residents live in the town year-round, but the town bustles with about 7,000 tourists seasonally, the town says.

▪ The town is also home to the Missiles and More Museum , which features several exhibits about the town’s history, including one about Operation Bumblebee, an early guided missile development program operated by the U.S. Navy.

Find out more information about Topsail Beach at topsailbeach.org or visitpender.com/topsail-beach .

Topsail Beach LOGAN WALLACE/WSN

Surf City (About 140 miles, or just over two hours, from Raleigh)

▪ Surf City is the largest community on Topsail Island, with about 1,900 residents year-round.

▪ With 39 public beach accesses , four of which offer restroom and shower facilities, you’ll be able to find plenty of parking at the “quiet and serene” beaches with “wide-open space for all your favorite beach-side activities.”

▪ The town is also home to the Karen Beasley Sea Turtle Rescue & Rehabilitation Center , a nonprofit organization dedicated to “the conservation and protection of all species of marine turtles both in the water and on the beach.” The organization works to rescue, rehabilitate and release sea turtles, and offers paid tours of the facility.

▪ West of Surf City, you’ll find the Topsail Sound and Intracoastal Waterway, making for a narrow body of water that’s great for canoeing, kayaking, water skiing and fishing.

Find out more information about Surf City at surfcitync.gov or visitpender.com/surf-city.

Wilmington area: Wrightsville Beach, Carolina Beach, Kure Beach

If you’re traveling to the North Carolina coast from Raleigh or elsewhere in the Triangle, our state’s Wilmington-area beaches will likely be the closest to you and require the least distance to travel.

The area is also home to Wilmington , a coastal city known by some as “Hollywood East” for its ties to the film and TV industries . The city is also home to the Battleship North Carolina , an authentically restored World War II battleship moored in the Cape Fear River, and a historic downtown area with a riverwalk.

Wrightsville Beach (About 130 miles, or two hours, from Raleigh)

Located 8.5 miles from Wilmington, Wrightsville Beach offers a variety of lodging and experiences that allow you to design a trip suited to your needs.

▪ Enjoy the beach using one of the town’s public beach accesses , or one at a vacation rental home or hotel .

▪ Step 1,200 feet out onto the Atlantic Ocean at Johnnie Mercer’s Fishing Pier , North Carolina’s first concrete fishing pier. Here, you can fish or grab a bite to eat at the on-site restaurant.

▪ Curious about the town’s history? Visit the Wrightsville Beach Museum .

Learn more about Wrightsville Beach at townofwrightsvillebeach.com or wrightsville-beach.wilmingtonandbeaches.com .

Beachgoers pack Wrightsville Beach Sunday, Aug. 2, 2020 as Tropical Storm Isaias moves along the Southeast Coast. Travis Long/tlong@newsobserver.com

Carolina Beach (About 140 miles, or about two hours and 15 minutes, from Raleigh)

South of Wrightsville Beach you’ll find Carolina Beach, a “fun-loving and free-spirited” beach town with a hint of old-time charm.

▪ Relax on the town’s beach strand, where lifeguards are on duty every day from Memorial Day weekend through Labor Day weekend.

▪ Grab a bite to eat, buy a souvenir or ride some rides on the boardwalk . Pro tip: Don’t leave without trying Britt’s Donut Shop , a North Carolina classic. (The lines are worth it.)

▪ Go for a hike, bike or fish at Carolina Beach State Park , a 761-acre park home to some of the state’s best fishing spots.

▪ Prefer fresh water over salt? Check out Carolina Beach Lake Park , an 11-acre park two blocks from the ocean. During the summer, the park hosts a weekly farmers market and movie series.

Find more information about Carolina Beach at carolinabeach.org or carolina-beach.wilmingtonandbeaches.com .

Kure Beach (About 145 miles, or about two hours and 20 minutes, from Raleigh)

Located 18 miles from Wilmington, Kure (that’s “kure-ee”) Beach is a family-friendly coastal retreat with opportunities for swimming, relaxing, fishing and educational opportunities.

▪ The town offers several public beach accesses with lifeguards on duty from Memorial Day weekend to Labor Day weekend.

▪ Kure Beach is home to one of the oldest fishing piers on the east coast, the Kure Beach Fishing Pier .

▪ For educational opportunities, tour a Civil War-era at Fort Fisher State Historic Site or visit the North Carolina Aquarium at Fort Fisher. There are also opportunities for fun and recreation at the Fort Fisher State Recreation Area .

Find out more about Kure Beach at townofkurebeach.org or kure-beach.wilmingtonandbeaches.com .

Fort Fisher, at the tip of New Hanover County, N.C. Kent Dixon

Brunswick Islands: Oak Island, Bald Head Island, Sunset Beach, more

North Carolina’s southernmost beach communities, the Brunswick Islands offer six beaches on five barrier islands, plus the region’s signature Calabash-style seafood.

The area is also home to Southport , a coastal community on the mainland that served as a key filming location for “Safe Haven,” a film based on a Nicholas Sparks novel by the same name.

▪ Take the ferry to and from Southport to experience all that the area has to offer.

Find out more about the beaches and towns of the Brunswick Islands, including some not mentioned here, at ncbrunswick.com .

Oak Island (About 160 miles, or just under two and a half hours, from Raleigh)

The town of Oak Island’s website says that the town offers more Beach & Intracoastal Waterway (ICW) access locations than any other coastal community in North Carolina.

▪ That includes 65 public beach accesses, 40 nature viewing locations, six boat and kayak launches and more, spread throughout the island.

▪ While you’re in town, check out the Oak Island Lighthouse , the last lighthouse to be built in North Carolina. Finished in 1958, the lighthouse is 153 feet tall. Tours are available, though access varies throughout the year.

▪ Want to learn about the wildlife on Oak Island? Check out the island’s Nature Center .

Find out more about Oak Island at oakislandnc.gov or ncbrunswick.com/islands-towns/oak-island .

Bald Head Island (About 170 miles, or just over three hours, from Raleigh)

Take a two-mile journey across the Cape Fear River to Bald Head Island, a unique no-cars-allowed island that’s reachable only by ferry or boat.

▪ Since no cars are allowed on the island, you’ll get around using a golf cart or bike, or by walking.

▪ The island is home to 14 miles of beaches made for swimming, surfing or just relaxing.

▪ Bald Head Island is home to North Carolina’s oldest standing lighthouse, Old Baldy . Climb 108 stairs to get to the top and take in the unbeatable view of the island and its surroundings, or visit the accompanying museum.

Learn more about Bald Head Island at baldheadisland.com or ncbrunswick.com/islands-towns/bald-head-island .

Sunset Beach (About 180 miles, or about two hours and 45 minutes, from Raleigh)

The Brunswick Islands’ southernmost beach, Sunset Beach was named one of National Geographic’s “21 Best Beaches in the World” in 2017.

▪ As a south-facing beach, Sunset Beach is appropriately named — from late fall through early spring, the sun both rises and sets over the water. Stake out your spot early, and you can stay all day to catch both.

▪ Looking for serenity, or to connect with nature? Try visiting Bird Island Reserve , an almost 1,500-acre natural reserve with several rare species.

▪ Also located at Bird Island is the Kindred Spirit Mailbox , a “mysterious” mailbox and bench featured in a Nicholas Sparks novel. Take a minute to slow down and pen your thoughts, hopes or wishes, then leave them behind in the box.

Find more information about Sunset Beach at sunsetbeachnc.gov or ncbrunswick.com/islands-towns/sunset-beach .