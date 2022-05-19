ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cannabis consumption and prosociality

By Jacob Miguel Vigil
Nature.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe existing literature largely focuses on health risks and other pharmacodynamics of using cannabis, with fewer investigations of other normative psychological effects from consumption among otherwise healthy people. We measured several basic constructs of social psychology corresponding to the concept of prosociality among 146 healthy young adults between 18 and 25Â...

