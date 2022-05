TDOT Construction Begins Today in Bedford County

THE PULASKI BOARD OF MAYOR AND ALDERMEN ARE SCHEDULED TO MEET IN REGULAR SESSION TUESDAY AT NOON. AMONG THE ITEMS TO BE DISCUSSED INCLUDE A RESOLUTION TO ENTER INTO A GRANT CONTRACT WITH THE STATE OF TENNESSEE RELATIVE TO THE FENCING PROGRAM AND TP AUTHORIZE THE ADERTISING FRO RFQ’S FOR ENGINEERING SERVICES ON THE TDEC FUNDING. A PUBLIC HEARING WILL TAKE PLACE RELATIVE TO REZONING LOT 5 AND LOT 15 OWNED BY THE INDUSTRIAL DEVELOPMENT BOARD. A PARADE PERMIT WILL ALSO BE CONSIDERED FOR THE GILES COUNTY CHAMBER AND THE GILES COUNTY HIGH SCHOOL BAND BACKERS. THE BEER BOARD WILL ALSO WORK TO CONSIDER AN APPLICATION FOR AN ON-PREMISES CONSUMPTION BEER PERMIT FOR UNION RESTAURANT GROUP DOING BUSINESS AS KITCHEN 218 ON NORTH FIRST STREET AND FOR LIFFORD JACKSON DOING BUSINESS AS JACK’S SPORTS BAR ON NORTH FIRST STREET.

PULASKI, TN ・ 1 DAY AGO