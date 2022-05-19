Springdale food truck spot serves up lots of options

Alex's trip to the Boardwalk

I paid my first trip to the recently-opened Boardwalk food truck court in Springdale.

The scene: The Boardwalk is a collection of about a dozen food trucks at 3445 S. Old Missouri Road complete with a covered eating area with picnic tables. It's a cool space for a casual lunch or dinner.

I tried Na'guara Lovers , a Venezuelan truck serving up foods like arepas and pastelitos. Admittedly, I don't have great context for Venezuelan food but can tell you the chicken and avocado arepa is worth trying.

Fair warning: this is a seriously stuffed hot and heavy sandwich loaded with a creamy sauce and cheese.

Although tasty, only serious cheese lovers should also order the cheese tequeños even as a shared appetizer. I was not prepared.

Hours: 11am-2pm, 4:30-8pm Monday, Tuesday and Thursday through Saturday

Worth's trip to the Boardwalk

This arepa is for the hungry. Photo: Alex Golden/AxiosStreet tacos. Photo: Worth Sparkman/Axios

I made my first trip to Boardwalk on the same day as Alex, but I went for lunch.

I tried out Pupuseria Miriams , which is centrally located in the Boardwalk area. There must be more than one Miriam because there's no apostrophe included in the name.

The pupusas come in a few combos but none with meat. Mostly you can choose from combos of cheese and beans and/or loroco ($2 each).

Loroco, for those like me who don't know, is an edible flower common in El Salvador. I'm told it's a bit like spinach, but I've not yet tried it.

Miriams also offers burritos and tacos.

I wanted pupusas but also meat, so I tried a cheese pupusa, and a cheese and bean pupusa ($2 each), and ordered two chicken street tacos ($5 for both).

The verdict: The diced chicken on the tacos was flavorful and lean. It paired well with the included cilantro, onions and lime.

The pupusas — well, it's fried bread and cheese. What could go wrong with that?

They were tasty and extremely hot off the griddle. They paired perfectly with the included vinegar slaw.

Hours: 10am-8pm, Tuesday-Sunday.

The pupusas. Photo: Worth Sparkman/Axios