ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

Gov. Bill Lee's school voucher program gets TN Supreme Court win

By Adam Tamburin
Axios Nashville
Axios Nashville
 4 days ago

The Tennessee Supreme Court ruled Wednesday that Gov. Bill Lee's school voucher program was in line with the state constitution.

  • The 3-2 decision overturns rulings from lower courts that blocked the program.

Why it matters: Lee's program would create education savings accounts, commonly called vouchers, that would allow eligible students to use public funding to attend private school.

Flashback: A bill authorizing vouchers in Tennessee's biggest cities narrowly passed the General Assembly in 2019, but the measure was mired in court challenges and controversy .

  • The high court's ruling is a significant victory as Lee nears the end of his first term.

Between the lines: The Supreme Court reheard the case after Justice Cornelia Clark died last year.

  • Court of Appeals Judge Thomas "Skip" Frierson, II, stepped in temporarily for the case. He joined Chief Justice Roger Page and Justice Jeff Bivins in the majority.
  • Justices Sharon Lee and Holly Kirby dissented.

The intrigue: The program was originally designed for students in a handful of counties, but lawmakers winnowed it down so that it applies only to the Nashville and Shelby County districts.

  • Those local governments sued, saying the state couldn't create such a program that applied only to them.
  • While some state courts agreed, the Supreme Court found the program's narrow design did not violate the state constitution.

What he's saying: Lee said the opinion "puts parents in Memphis and Nashville one step closer to finding the best educational fit for their children."

The other side: State Sen. Jeff Yarbro (D-Nashville) said the Home Rule Amendment to the constitution should bar the program.

  • "While the decision itself is bad, the worst result of the Tennessee Supreme Court's school vouchers decision will be the school vouchers," Yarbro tweeted .
  • "In state after state after state, vouchers lead to worse education outcomes."

What's next: Wednesday's ruling was in response to a specific constitutional question that arose during a broader lawsuit over the vouchers, so the ongoing lawsuit will continue in state trial court.

Comments / 0

Related
Axios

Reform to harsh school zone law brings hope to heartsick families

Hundreds of defendants imprisoned under Tennessee's harsh drug-free school zone law are now eligible for a second chance at justice. A new reform signed into law last month allows them to ask for resentencing. Cases are already working through the court system. Why it matters: Tennessee's original drug-free school zone...
TENNESSEE STATE
Axios Nashville

Judge strikes bathroom law

A federal judge struck down a Tennessee law Tuesday that would have required businesses to post a public notice for allowing transgender people to use restrooms aligned with their gender identity.Why it matters: Tennessee has emerged as a leader in anti-trans legislation. LGBT+ advocates say the legislation, which passed into law last year, is offensive and transphobic.Driving the news: Nashville restaurateur Bob Bernstein, who owns Fido and Bongo Java, is a plaintiff in the suit filed by the ACLU, which argued the law violated the First Amendment. Bernstein's businesses allow individuals to decide which bathroom is most appropriate for them.U.S....
TENNESSEE STATE
Axios Nashville

Tennessee public colleges freeze tuition

No public colleges or universities in Tennessee will increase in-state tuition for undergraduates next year.The statewide tuition freeze was formalized Thursday by the Tennessee Higher Education Commission (THEC).Why it matters: Inflation is pinching wallets across the nation, and college enrollment is sagging. Officials hope keeping tuition rates stable here will make higher education more affordable for Tennessee families.What they're saying: "Students are already facing higher prices for housing, groceries, and gas," THEC chair Evan Cope said in a statement."Thanks to a generous investment from the state and today's action from the commission, we're able to tell these students that they won't be paying higher prices for tuition."Between the lines: THEC leaders said an influx of $90 million for the higher education funding formula in the new budget helped make the tuition freeze possible.
TENNESSEE STATE
Axios Nashville

VP delivers TSU commencement address

Vice President Kamala Harris came to Tennessee State University on Saturday for her first commencement address at a historically Black college or university (HBCU) since taking office last year.Why it matters: Harris referenced abortion access, voting rights and lopsided wealth while speaking to TSU graduates about the "unsettled" world that awaited them.Harris told the graduates those challenges represent "opportunities for your leadership."What she's saying: "In the United States, we are once again forced to defend fundamental principles that we hoped were long settled," Harris said."Principles like the freedom to vote, the rights of women to make decisions about their own...
TENNESSEE STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee Education
City
Memphis, TN
State
Tennessee State
Local
Tennessee Government
City
Nashville, TN
Axios Nashville

Tennessee State University's funding surge includes $1 million from Lowe's

Tennessee State University announced an influx of funding this week to support scholarships and added programming.Why it matters: The funding will expand TSU's footprint in multiple ways that leaders describe as game-changing.By the numbers: Home improvement retail giant Lowe's is donating $1 million for student scholarships and new programming, including case studies in supply chain management.A $284,000 state grant will create a certificate program for young adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities.Zoom in: The state-funded program, awarded through the Department of Intellectual and Developmental Disabilities, will launch this fall with the goal of enrolling eight students between 18-26 years old."We all want to see our students, our children succeed in life and we believe that this program is a tool to provide that," Anita McGaha, TSU's director of disability services, said in a news release.Flashback: The news follows a high-profile weekend that saw Vice President Kamala Harris come to campus for a commencement address that celebrated the impact of historically Black colleges and universities.
TENNESSEE STATE
Axios Nashville

The winding journey of Tennessee's new state song

Tennessee's latest state song might not have made it to Gov. Bill Lee's desk if not for a basket of wine and cheese left on singer Jamie Dailey's front porch.Driving the news: About 10 years ago, songwriter Karen Staley left a CD of song demos and a welcome basket outside Dailey's Brentwood home.Dailey's house was hard to miss — a tour bus for his bluegrass duo Dailey & Vincent was parked out front, with a large picture of him on the side.They became friends, and she eventually asked if they'd be interested in her song "I'll Leave My Heart in...
TENNESSEE STATE
Axios Nashville

What's next in abortion law in Tennessee

Data: Axios Research; Cartogram: Sara Wise and Oriana Gonzalez/AxiosMost abortions would be banned in Tennessee if Roe v. Wade is overturned, as a leaked draft opinion from the Supreme Court suggests.But it wouldn't happen right away.Why it matters: The draft opinion, reported by Politico, shows a majority of the high court backing a broad rejection of Roe v. Wade. If the final ruling maintains that position, the issue would return to the states.Tennessee is one of 13 states that previously passed a so-called "trigger law" describing how abortions would end if Roe fell.How it works: Under the terms of Tennessee's...
TENNESSEE STATE
Axios Nashville

Robby Starbuck sues to get back on District 5 ballot

Former congressional candidate Robby Starbuck is officially fighting the state Republican Party's decision to kick him off the District 5 ballot. Late Monday night, he sued the Tennessee GOP and state election officials in federal court. Why it matters: In addition to Starbuck, Nashville newcomer Morgan Ortagus and businessman Baxter Lee were removed from the District 5 Republican primary ballot.The candidates did not meet the state party's requirements for having voted in recent Republican primary elections. The big picture: With those three candidates out, the leading Republican contenders for District 5 appear to be former Speaker of the House Beth Harwell, Maury County Mayor Andy Ogles and attorney and retired National Guard Brig. Gen. Kurt Winstead.What he's saying: Starbuck tells Axios he's focused on "restoring the integrity in this election by getting the other two candidates back on the ballot, too."
TENNESSEE STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jeff Yarbro
Axios Nashville

Tennessee launches lethal execution investigation

Prison officials failed to conduct required testing on the chemicals that were to be used in a planned lethal injection last month, according to Gov. Bill Lee's office.Lee put executions on hold for the rest of the year so a former federal prosecutor could be brought in to root out "operational failures" at the Tennessee Department of Correction.Why it matters: Tennessee's lethal injection protocol has been scrutinized for years, but the state has remained steadfast in its defense of capital punishment.Lee's call for an independent investigation, led by former U.S. Attorney Ed Stanton, brings the existing protocol into question and...
TENNESSEE STATE
Axios Nashville

Lawyers call for pause in Tennessee executions after lethal injection "oversight"

Federal public defenders want Gov. Bill Lee to temporarily halt executions in Tennessee and create an independent commission to investigate the state's death penalty protocol.Driving the news: Attorneys sent Lee a formal request for a moratorium Thursday, a week after he delayed the execution of Oscar Franklin Smith because of an undisclosed "oversight" in lethal injection preparations.Why it matters: The reprieve in Smith's case is reigniting a debate about the three drugs Tennessee uses in lethal injections.Defense attorneys have long criticized the drugs as faulty and unconstitutional.During a media conference, they said the reprieve supported their claims that the process...
TENNESSEE STATE
Axios Nashville

Tennessee lawmakers target transgender issues

Legislation targeting transgender issues is quickly advancing as the General Assembly moves to wrap up its session.Why it matters: Tennessee emerged as a leading force in anti-transgender bills last year, per the Associated Press. Advocates say the action this year suggests that trend will endure.Similar efforts have taken root across the country.Driving the news: Republican lawmakers this week passed a bill barring transgender athletes in female college sports. It is headed to Gov. Bill Lee's desk.Lee signed a separate bill last week adding harsh penalties for K-12 schools that allow transgender athletes to compete in sports that align with their...
TENNESSEE STATE
Axios Nashville

The Tennessee state budget has tax cuts for you

The state budget on track to be signed by Gov. Bill Lee includes more than $418 million in tax cuts, including breaks designed to help citizens deal with rising inflation.The budget, which has already passed the House and Senate, slashes the state portion of license plate registration fees for the fiscal year beginning July 1.It also eliminates the tax on food items in the month of August.By the numbers: The license plate fee reduction costs $121 million, and the grocery tax holiday carries an estimated price tag of $80 million.Other tax cuts in the budget include:$68 million: Broadband tax relief...
TENNESSEE STATE
Axios Nashville

Axios Nashville

Nashville, TN
10
Followers
106
Post
421
Views
ABOUT

Axios Nashville, anchored by Nate Rau and Adam Tamburin, is here to help readers get smarter, faster on the most consequential news and developments unfolding in their own backyard.

 https://www.axios.com/local/nashville

Comments / 0

Community Policy