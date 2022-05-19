NWACC has new options for nursing students

A new track for nursing students at NorthWest Arkansas Community College's Washington County location will allow students to do most of their rotations on nights and weekends.

What's happening: The rotations will be at Washington Regional Medical Center starting in August.

Mark Wallenmeyer, dean of health professions at NWACC, told Axios that some required rotations for specialty areas, such as pediatrics, will still have to be completed elsewhere.

Why it matters: Night and weekend rotations make it easier for people who want to pursue nursing as a second career and still juggle work.