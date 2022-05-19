NWACC has new options for nursing students
A new track for nursing students at NorthWest Arkansas Community College's Washington County location will allow students to do most of their rotations on nights and weekends.
What's happening: The rotations will be at Washington Regional Medical Center starting in August.
- Mark Wallenmeyer, dean of health professions at NWACC, told Axios that some required rotations for specialty areas, such as pediatrics, will still have to be completed elsewhere.
Why it matters: Night and weekend rotations make it easier for people who want to pursue nursing as a second career and still juggle work.
- The additional track also opens up 40 more spaces for nursing students, Wallenmeyer said.
- This increases the number of nursing students NWACC can take from 160 to 200. He estimates there are about 290 open nursing positions within a 25-mile radius of Fayetteville.
