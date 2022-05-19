ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington County, AR

NWACC has new options for nursing students

By Alex Golden
Axios NW Arkansas
Axios NW Arkansas
 4 days ago

A new track for nursing students at NorthWest Arkansas Community College's Washington County location will allow students to do most of their rotations on nights and weekends.

What's happening: The rotations will be at Washington Regional Medical Center starting in August.

  • Mark Wallenmeyer, dean of health professions at NWACC, told Axios that some required rotations for specialty areas, such as pediatrics, will still have to be completed elsewhere.

Why it matters: Night and weekend rotations make it easier for people who want to pursue nursing as a second career and still juggle work.

  • The additional track also opens up 40 more spaces for nursing students, Wallenmeyer said.
  • This increases the number of nursing students NWACC can take from 160 to 200. He estimates there are about 290 open nursing positions within a 25-mile radius of Fayetteville.

Axios NW Arkansas

Axios NW Arkansas

Fayetteville, AR
ABOUT

Axios NW Arkansas, anchored by Worth Sparkman and Alex Golden, is here to help readers get smarter, faster on the most consequential news and developments unfolding in their own backyard.

 https://www.axios.com/local/nw-arkansas

