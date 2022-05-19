ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Des Moines, IA

Meet Des Moines' Red Bull speed demons

By Jason Clayworth
Axios Des Moines
Axios Des Moines
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Bx8bv_0fjLlLoi00

The Red Bull Soapbox Race this week published the list and concept drawings of the teams that will compete in the June 18 race at the Iowa Capitol.

Why it matters: Team Axios is in the lineup and we're sizing up our competition.

Catch up fast: It's Red Bull's first soapbox competition in Iowa and it's expected to attract at least 25,000 spectators.

  • 26 of the roughly 50 teams are from Iowa.

Who we're watching: These teams have slick designs but can their speeds match?

Cheer us on: Team pits open at 10am the day of the race. Races launch at noon.

  • Capital Complex: 801 E. Walnut St.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1D0lnE_0fjLlLoi00
Lebeda Racing Team looks cozy now but can they survive the course? Photos courtesy of Red Bull Soapbox Race

Comments / 0

Related
Axios Des Moines

Iowa's planned $125M water trail project could get a reboot

Organizers of a $125 million Iowa water recreation trail project are seeking formal permission to downsize the scope of work required under a federal grant. Why it matters: The Iowa Confluence Water Trails (ICON) proposal — one of the largest pending public projects in the area — will add amenities like boat launches and whitewater runs throughout central Iowa rivers or creeks.But some of its first pieces are expected to be delayed for years and its price tag keeps growing due in part to inflation and supply chain issues.State of play: The project was awarded a $25 million federal grant...
DES MOINES, IA
KCCI.com

Central Iowa pools prepare to open for the season in the coming weeks

As we inch closer to Summer, metro pools are preparing to open for the season. Most pools in central Iowa open next weekend, Memorial Day weekend, for the season. Adventure Bay water park in Altoona opens Saturday, with a Season Passholder preview on Friday. Also next Saturday, city pools in...
ALTOONA, IA
WHO 13

‘I grew up in foster care,’ Miss Iowa USA 2022 Pageant contestant shares her journey to the stage

DES MOINES, Iowa – More than 20 women participated in the Miss Iowa USA 2022 Pageant over the weekend. Among them was Isiana Carr-Coleman. “Amazing, just amazing,” said Isiana Carr-Coleman’s adoptive parents, Jim Brandt and Erica Swanson. “Like she’s my little sister, but I mean, to be honest, she’s my hero,” said Carr-Coleman’s older brother […]
DES MOINES, IA
Western Iowa Today

Iowa’s Wild Turkey Hunt Numbers are Out

(Lewis) The wild turkey hunting season ended one week ago, and the numbers are in through the reporting system. Bryan Hayes with the DNR Office is Lewis says in the spring of 2022 hunters harvested 11,900, compared to 11,600 harvested, and over 14,000 harvested in 2020. Turkey hunting participation has...
LEWIS, IA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
Des Moines, IA
Sports
City
Mason City, IA
Local
Iowa Sports
City
Des Moines, IA
We Are Iowa

Comic fans gather for first-ever Des Moines Con

DES MOINES, Iowa — If you saw some costumed characters around the metro over the weekend, there's a good chance they were heading to Des Moines Con. The convention brought together hundreds of fans from around the Midwest for a celebration of all things nerdy. From comic books to anime, there was plenty for attendees to see.
DES MOINES, IA
KCCI.com

Friday traffic task force targets western suburb

CLIVE, Iowa — Police in Clive plan to crack down on impaired drivers with a special patrol effort Friday. Police said the operation is in conjunction with the Central Iowa Traffic Safety Task Force. Officers will be looking for impaired drivers but said all traffic infractions will be enforced.
CLIVE, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Demons#The Red Bull Soapbox Race#Red Bull
Axios Des Moines

It's No Mow May in Des Moines

The sun is out, the birds are chirping and for some Des Moines families, the lawn mowers ain't singin'.Driving the news: No Mow May is a viral movement that's encouraging homeowners to ditch the blades and let their lawns go wild for the month.Why it matters: While a manicured lawn has traditionally represented orderliness, the overuse of water and chemicals to keep our grass green can hurt the environment.Holding off on mowing lets all sorts of vegetation grow, like flowers and weeds that create more habitat for early-season pollinators.Zoom in: In Iowa, the city of Cedar Falls is participating in...
DES MOINES, IA
98.1 KHAK

‘Wheel of Fortune’ Coming to Two Iowa Cities

The hit game show will be coming to an Iowa town near you very soon. A beloved game show is hitting the road in the near future. 'Wheel of Fortune' is currently in its 39th season with longtime host Pat Sajak and Vanna White. Fans of one of the longest-running syndicated shows in television history are about to embark on a whole new frontier.
IOWA STATE
iheart.com

Fallen tree knocks out power to 1,900 homes and businesses in Des Moines

A power outage on Des Moines' north side left nearly two-thousand homes and businesses in the dark Saturday morning, including shoppers at Fareway Foods near 2nd and Euclid. Mid-American Energy spokesman Geoff Greenwood tells WHO Radio News, "At 8:15 this morning, we lost power to about 1,800 customers on the north side of Des Moines, primarily in the Highland Park neighborhood."
DES MOINES, IA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Capitol
NewsBreak
Motorsports
NewsBreak
Sports
KCCI.com

Des Moines deli celebrates 100 years in business

DES MOINES, Iowa — A Des Moines sandwich institution celebrated a century in business on Friday. B&B Grocery, Meat and Deli has been owned and operated by the same family since its founding in 1922. The Brooks family is now on generation number three. Two of the three generations...
DES MOINES, IA
WHO 13

SUV catches fire after hitting utility pole in Des Moines

DES MOINES, Iowa – Police are investigating whether sleep deprivation caused a driver to hit a utility pole and flip their vehicle Monday morning in Des Moines. It happened around 8:00 a.m. at Grand Avenue and 29th Street. A Des Moines Police Officer on the scene told WHO 13 that the driver of an SUV […]
DES MOINES, IA
kiwaradio.com

State Boys Golf Day 1

Statewide Iowa — State golf begins Monday. Class 1A is at Ames Golf & Country Club, with a 10:30 am tee time. Class 2A plays at Coldwater Golf Links in Ames off the box 10:30 am, and Class 3A tees off at 10:30 am at Veenker Memorial Golf Course in Ames.
AMES, IA
Axios Des Moines

Des Moines mobile home park demolished after years of struggles

A mobile home park on Des Moines' south side is being demolished to make way for a new housing development, according to the Neighborhood Development Corporation (NDC).Why it matters: Oak Hill Mobile Home Park, at 3140 Indianola Ave., underscores the complexity that persists with redevelopment, homeowners' rights and efforts to protect low-income families from unsafe conditions.Aging or poorly maintained mobile home parks have been a thorny issue for local officials, who must weigh public safety decisions against a shortage in affordable housing.Catch up fast: Des Moines tried to shutter the 30-home park back in 2014 after city inspectors cited its...
DES MOINES, IA
1380kcim.com

Crawford County Man Wins $30,000 on Lottery Scratch Game

A Crawford County man has won $30,000 in lottery prizes. On Thursday, Ray Gorden of Arion won the 125th top prize in the Iowa Lottery’s bonus crossword scratch game. Gorden purchased his winning ticket at Ettlemans Town and County in Dow City and claimed his prize in Storm Lake at the lottery’s regional office. The Iowa Lottery started in 1985, and players have won more than $5.1 billion in prizes. The lottery has raised more the $2.2 billion for state programs. It proceeds to help in multiple ways, such as the Iowa Veterans Trust Fund and families of peace officers, firefighters, and corrections employees who died in the line of duty.
CRAWFORD COUNTY, IA
KCAU 9 News

Iowa mall getting a $90 million makeover

FORT DODGE, Iowa (WHO) — The iconic Crossroads Mall in Fort Dodge will soon be no more. The city is working on a development to remove most of the mall and replace it with a $90 million Corridor Plaza project. “We are working with ATI group on looking at how we recruit retailers and restaurants […]
FORT DODGE, IA
iheart.com

Marshalltown Man Sentenced In 3-D Printed Glock Switch Case

(Cedar Rapids, IA) -- A man who illegally possessed a 3D printed Glock switch designed to convert a handgun into an automatic weapon has been sentenced to two years in federal prison. Twenty-year-old Jose Morales-Ramirez of Marshalltown received the prison term after pleading guilty in January to illegal possession of a machine gun.
MARSHALLTOWN, IA
kyoutv.com

Repair work sparks second fire on Ottumwa pedestrian bridge

OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - Crews starting work to repair arson damage on a pedestrian bridge in Ottumwa accidentally set the bridge on fire again. The fire on the Wabash pedestrian bridge sent smoke rising above the Des Moines River in Ottumwa just after noon Monday. The smoke and flames from the fire were visible from the KYOU Ottumwa CityCam.
Axios Des Moines

Axios Des Moines

Des Moines, IA
1K+
Followers
862
Post
312K+
Views
ABOUT

Axios Des Moines, anchored by Jason Clayworth and Linh Ta, is here to help readers get smarter, faster on the most consequential news and developments unfolding in their own backyard.

 https://www.axios.com/des-moines/

Comments / 0

Community Policy