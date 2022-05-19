Meet Des Moines' Red Bull speed demons

The Red Bull Soapbox Race this week published the list and concept drawings of the teams that will compete in the June 18 race at the Iowa Capitol.

Why it matters: Team Axios is in the lineup and we're sizing up our competition.

Catch up fast: It's Red Bull's first soapbox competition in Iowa and it's expected to attract at least 25,000 spectators.

26 of the roughly 50 teams are from Iowa.

Who we're watching: These teams have slick designs but can their speeds match?

Lebeda Racing Team : This Des Moines team's cart is inspired by the mattress maker and will feature a driver and a "sleeper."

This Des Moines team's cart is inspired by the mattress maker and will feature a driver and a "sleeper." Team Trouble in River City : Hailing from Mason City, this cart is inspired by "The Music Man."

Cheer us on: Team pits open at 10am the day of the race. Races launch at noon.

Capital Complex: 801 E. Walnut St.

Lebeda Racing Team looks cozy now but can they survive the course? Photos courtesy of Red Bull Soapbox Race